With only two shopping days left before Thanksgiving, Fort Atkinson’s grocery stores are bustling, as customers take advantage of online shopping options, plan holiday meals with fewer guests, and fill their shopping carts, hoping to limit trips to the store, area grocers say.
Festival Foods Fort Atkinson Store Director Cory Krisher said he’s noticed store guests are shopping a little less often, but when they do, they are filling up their carts.
As the holiday approaches, Krisher said he’s learning from guests that they are making the same holiday dishes, but they also are making plans to share those dishes differently. Some have plans to drop them off on the porches of friends and family members, he noted.
Holiday shopping traffic in the store, 328 Washington St., has been steady, Krisher said, even with the growing popularity of the store’s Click N Go shopping program, which, he said, was new about this time last year.
“The program got a boost in the arm from COVID, and then again with the holiday,” he said. “We have one guest that has put in 150 orders since the program began.
“The store feels the same as any other year,” Krisher added. “We still have all the same stuff and we are offering it with (COVID-19) precautions,” otherwise, he said, “it’s business as usual.”
Filling online orders as the store’s lead shopper, Meredith Meyer said the Click N Go service has become very popular and is used regularly by repeat customers.
Larger lists are a hallmark of the holiday, she said.
Meyer pointed to a cart that was nearly full, saying that the order was typical of the holiday orders that online shoppers have been placing.
“Most of the time, it’s a pretty full cart,” she said.
Store Meat Department Manager Todd Sackmann said smaller turkeys and turkey breasts have been popular items this year, but the bigger birds are selling, too. He thinks people might be buying the bigger birds now with plans to store them in their freezers until Christmas. By then, the COVID-19 pandemic might be better controlled and families might be able to have more traditional celebrations, he said.
James Hyland, vice president of communications and public affairs with Roundy’s, the company that owns Pick ‘n Save at 1505 Madison Ave., said the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for grocery stores.
At Pick ‘n Save stores, the pickup option is very popular because it’s a contact-free way to shop for groceries, Hyland said. Like Sackmann, Hyland noted that customers are more likely to buy smaller turkeys, in the 10- to 14-pound range. The store also is carrying bone-in and bone-out chicken to help provide smaller protein options, he said.
Whether shopping in-store or online, Hyland said, both will be at peak this week. Festival Food’s Nutrition Communication Manager Lauren Tulig said that while holiday gatherings may be smaller this year, the company was anticipating families to have even more time and desire to prepare traditional holiday meals at home.
“Over the course of 2020, everyone has spent even more time in the kitchen experimenting with new and old recipes,” Tulig said. “We expect this trend to continue into the holiday season.”
Turkey breast sales are strong this year, said Festival Foods meat buyer and merchandiser Tanja Gilray. “The smaller size appeals to a lot of our guests who are planning smaller gatherings this year and don’t want to have a lot of leftovers,” she said.
Tulig offered tips for those looking to use the store’s online ordering and drive-up pickup option, noting that she typically suggests planning for 1-1/4 pounds of turkey per each adult served and 1-1/2 pounds of turkey per person if they want some leftovers.
