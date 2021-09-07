The Friends of Haumerson’s Pond will host its annual Haunted Halloween Hike Oct. 22 and 23 along the trails at Bark River Nature Park in Fort Atkinson.
The Friends group currently is seeking volunteers to manage sections of the trail during the Haunted Hike, from 6 to 9 p.m. both nights.
The Friends specifically is looking for families, youth groups and service clubs to help manage a section of the trail for the family-friendly event.
Volunteers are invited to dress up and to decorate sections of the trail, with some of the suggested ideas including aliens, a witch’s cauldron, ghosts, scarecrows, mad scientists, zombies and more.
To reserve a section, people should contact Sarah Healy, volunteer and group coordinator, by telephone at (920)723-2165.
Volunteer groups must register by Oct. 1. The Friends organization has a limited amount of spooky gear and props to lend out, and groups are encouraged to bring their own themed costumes.
Volunteers need not work both nights.
All proceeds will benefit the Friends of Haumerson’s Pond Warming House storage shelter.
The Friends of Haumerson's Pond also is seeking corporate/business sponsors for each section to support the work being done at the Haumerson's Pond Warming House project. To sponsor a section, people should contact Joel Van Haaften at (920) 728-5635 or Janine Fixmer at (920) 220-9252.
Sarah Healy, volunteer and group coordinator, said the event promises to be "a fun-filled adventure" for both guests and volunteers, while supporting a great local cause.
For more information, people are invited to check out the Friends of Haumerson's Pond website at friendsofhaumersonspond.com or check out the group's Facebook page under "Friends of Haumerson Pond."
