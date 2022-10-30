top story hot Haunted hike, mild temps bring crowds to Fort Atkinson's Haumerson's Pond jferolie Oct 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now This spooky figure lurked in the shadows behind a campfire along the trail at Haumerson's Pond for the annual Haunted Hike. Buy Now Dressed as a zombie "Stitch" at Haumerson's Pond for the annual Haunted Hike was Nikita McAllister. Buy Now Greeting visitors as they set off on the annual Haunted Hike at Haumerson's Pond were Gary and Trudianne Thom, in the fashions of another century. Buy Now These spooky figures in cloaks were among many characters that interacted with hikers along the darkened trail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Friends of Haumerson's Pond held its annual "Haunted Hike" Friday and Saturday night.The nonprofit group supports the historic Haumerson's Pond and the adjacent Bark River Nature Park to help fund upkeep and improvements onsite.With mild temperatures, the crowds came out in force to enjoy the haunted hike and less haunted kids' trail, live music, refreshments, bonfires by the Bark River, spooky costumes, games and more.Some folks dressed up for the occasion in Halloween finery and others came as they were.For more Halloween photos, see page 3 and dailyunion.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Haumerson Pond Clothing Bark River Hike Crowd Halloween Haunted Hike Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
