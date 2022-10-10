Heart of the City will hold its first Fort Atkinson's Ecology Summit (ECO Summit) on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 at the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson.
The title of the Summit is “Plants, Pollinators & People'' - (Inspiration and Action for a Better Community).
The purpose of this ECO Summit is to make the public and the exhibitors aware of the many local efforts to preserve and protect this fragile earth ecosystem in which all living things are interdependent.
"Our hope is that this will promote cooperation between these groups and will stir enthusiasm for adults and children to volunteer," said Fort Ecology Summit.
Several local organizations have been invited to participate in this educational event, including but not limited to Jefferson County Soil Builders, Focus on Energy, Wild Ones Organization, the Homeless Coalition, Rock River Coalition, Friends of Rose Lake, Bird City, and several others.
National Geographic Educator Kristin Halverson will give a presentation at noon and Amy Yocum with the Madison Chapter of Wild Ones will present at 1 p.m. Mark Furst with Focus on Energy will be giving an electric lawnmower demonstration at 12:30 on the museum grounds.
If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact heartoffort@gmail.com or Kitty Welch at 920-723-2679.
