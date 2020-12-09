Details still are emerging regarding alleged gunshots fired at the Pine Cone Restaurant in Johnson Creek mid-day Wednesday and subsequent high-speed chase that ended at the intersection of State Highway 26 and. U.S. Highway 12 in Fort Atkinson.
Authorities from the Wisconsin State Patrol declined to comment further while the incident is pending investigation.
State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
A Med-Flight helicopter and paramedics from Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service also were on the scene re-routing traffic.
Stay tuned to DailyUnion.com as more information becomes available.
