A high-speed law enforcement pursuit that apparently started in Johnson Creek and concluded at the Fort Atkinson city limits on Wednesday ended with both lanes along Highway 12 shut down for hours as authorities and UW Medflight were at the scene.
Just shortly after noon, authorities from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Fort Atkinson Police Department converged at the intersection of State Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 12 where the pursuit ended.
The chase, which involved state police, never entered the City of Fort Atkinson’s jurisdiction.
State Patrol and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office personnel were stationed at the highway by the bypass, with an ambulance nearby.
While the extent of the driver’s injuries is not yet known, paramedics from Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, along with a University of Wisconsin Hospital Medflight helicopter were on the scene.
When reached for comment, dispatchers from the State Patrol and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on what transpired, saying only that state officers still were investigating the incident.
According to social media posts, the pursuit allegedly began in Johnson Creek after an exchange of gunfire, though it is not known yet officially what precipitated the chase. A subsequent police pursuit ensued down Highway 26 until the fleeing driver was stopped at that roadway's intersection with Highway 12.
State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fort Atkinson Police Department, which helped re-route traffic. Portions of Highway 12 in Fort Atkinson were closed in both east and west directions.
Stay tuned to DailyUnion.com as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.