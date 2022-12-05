The Hoard Historical Museum is hosting its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
Activities include children’s crafts, card making, holiday music, and voting for Popular Choice in the Annual Gingerbread Village Contest.
“Come spend the afternoon at the Hoard Museum,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the museum. “Our event is free, open to all, and fun!”
The Frank and Luella Hoard House will be decorated for Christmas through the 20th century.
“How people have celebrated Christmas has changed dramatically in the past 125 years,” said Lee. “When the Hoard family moved into their house in 1909, they would have celebrated Christmas very differently compared to how they celebrated in the 1950s before the house became the Hoard Museum. We’ve decorated the house with three trees to help show the development of Christmas as well as displayed some of our toy collections around the trees.”
Again this year the Hoard Museum is hosting its annual Gingerbread House Contest. Bakers from around Jefferson County have entered gingerbread buildings. If you can pick your favorite, vote for it in the Museum’s People’s Choice contest during Museum hours from Tuesday, Dec. 6—Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., the winners of the Gingerbread Village Contest will be presented as well as the winner of the People’s Choice category.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson. For more information, call the museums at 920.397.9914 or visit the website at www.hoardmuseum.org.
