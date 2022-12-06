FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum will hold a holiday open house Saturday from to 1 to 3 p.m., with activities to include children’s crafts, card making, holiday music and voting for "popular choice" in the annual Gingerbread Village Contest.

"The event is free and open to the public. Bring your children and grandchildren to make memories with you at the museum," said the museum's director, Merrilee Lee.

Load comments