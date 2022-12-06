FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum will hold a holiday open house Saturday from to 1 to 3 p.m., with activities to include children’s crafts, card making, holiday music and voting for "popular choice" in the annual Gingerbread Village Contest.
"The event is free and open to the public. Bring your children and grandchildren to make memories with you at the museum," said the museum's director, Merrilee Lee.
Those attending are also invited to do some of their Christmas shopping in the museum’s gift shop and celebrate the holidays at their community museum.
“Come spend the afternoon at the Hoard Museum,” Lee said. “Our event is free, open to all and fun."
Families of all ages are encouraged to attend the event. Live piano music will be performed. The Frank and Luella Hoard House will again be decorated for Christmas through the 20th century.
“How people have celebrated Christmas has changed dramatically in the past 125 years," Lee said. "Christmas trees with lights and decorations are all modern developments. When the Hoard family moved into their house in 1909, they would have celebrated Christmas very differently compared to how they celebrated in the 1950s before the house became the Hoard Museum. We’ve decorated the house with three trees to help show the development of Christmas, as well as displayed some of our toy collections around the trees. We hope you can enjoy this glimpse of the past."
Again this year, the Hoard Museum is hosting its Annual Gingerbread House Contest.
"The Gingerbread House Contest promises to be a treat for everyone," Lee said.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free of charge. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. The museums will be closed on Dec. 22 through Dec. 26, as well as Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.
For more information, call the museums at 920-397-9914, and visit the web-site at www.hoardmuseum.org.
