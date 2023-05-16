The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson will be hosting a birding hike led by local birding expert Tom Belzer in Dorothy Carnes Park on Friday at 4 p.m.
The birding hike will begin from the Dorothy Carnes Park from the Radloff Road entrance which is the entrance on the west side of Rose Lake. The hike will be through the wooded section of the park for roughly 45 minutes and will include hills and slopes, according to a media release.
The hike is held in conjunction with a Smithsonian exhibit titled “Habitat” which invites visitors to explore the uniqueness and importance of the natural environment.
“By hosting this exhibit,” Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum wrote, “we can partner with other local organizations who are also dedicated to preserving and learning about our natural world. Dorothy Carnes Park is a wonderful place to explore and Tom is an excellent resource for new or experienced birders.”
The exhibit which is on display on the museum’s grounds invites visitors to learn more about topics related to habitats, their importance to life as well as what people can do to help preserve them. Sections on topics such as fungi, monarchs, nests and insects explore the critical role that many organisms play in creating and sustaining habitats, and how people can best protect them, according to the media release.
The exhibit will be open throughout the remainder of the summer and fall. The Hoard Historical Museum encourages people to visit during the museum’s hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
About Smithsonian GardensSince its inception in 1972, Smithsonian Gardens has extended the Smithsonian’s museum experience in a public garden setting, inspiring visitors with exceptional displays and educating them about horticulture, plants, the natural and build environments and artistic design. Its research and educational programs promote the ongoing development of collections of living plants, garden documentation and horticultural artifacts. Smithsonian Gardens is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. For more information, visit the Smithsonian Gardens website.
About the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES)SITES has been sharing the wealth of Smithsonian collections and research programs with millions of people outside Washington, D.C., for more than 65 years. SITES connects Americans to their shared cultural heritage through a wide range of exhibitions about art, science, and history, which are shown wherever people live, work and play. For more information, visit sites.si.edu.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
