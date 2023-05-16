The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson will be hosting a birding hike led by local birding expert Tom Belzer in Dorothy Carnes Park on Friday at 4 p.m.

The birding hike will begin from the Dorothy Carnes Park from the Radloff Road entrance which is the entrance on the west side of Rose Lake. The hike will be through the wooded section of the park for roughly 45 minutes and will include hills and slopes, according to a media release.

Load comments