Hoard Historical Museum to host garden education program Saturday

The Hoard Historical Museum will be hosting a garden education program on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.
Master Gardeners and Hoard Historical Museum staff, Beverly Dahl and Cherly Rezabek will present, “English Gardens of Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.”
In 2022, Cheryl and Beverly toured several public and private gardens in England and this presentation will include their images of the gardens, their impressions of the gardens, and their recommendations for imitating English gardens in Wisconsin yards, according to the museum’s press release.
“English gardens are well-known around the world for their impressive design and style,” Cheryl Rezabek.
When the opportunity arose to travel to England to view the gardens, they agreed to travel together to see several English gardens and houses.
“English garden design has always interested me,” Beverly Dahl said. “The garden’s variety of plants and their mix of formal gardens and casual gardens make English gardens very recognizable.”
Traveling to England in June, 2022, Beverly and Cheryl arrived and began their tour of gardens. Tours included the gardens as well as tours of the interiors of several manor and estate houses.
“My favorite estate had several gardens in it but the ones I was most impressed with were the herb garden, the topiary garden and the ha- ha,” Dahl said.
Using images taken by Cheryl and Beverly during their trip, the two presenters will describe the gardens and explain how to add elements of English design to attendee’s gardens.
For more information, please contact the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson, at 920-397-9914 or by emailing info@hoardmuseum.org.
The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m. There is no admission charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.