Hoard Historical Museum to host garden education program Saturday
Hoard Historical Museum staff, Beverly Dahl and Cherly Rezabek will present "English Gardens of Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire."

 Contributed

The Hoard Historical Museum will be hosting a garden education program on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.

Master Gardeners and Hoard Historical Museum staff, Beverly Dahl and Cherly Rezabek will present, “English Gardens of Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.”

