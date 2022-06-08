The cows are coming back to the Hoard Historical Museum!
The eighth annual Dairy Day at the MOOseum will be on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
The event highlights the importance of dairy farming, past and present. The event is free to attend and family friendly.
A highlight of the event is a 1:30 p.m. parade of seven breeds of dairy cattle.
The parade will include Holsteins, Red and Whites, Guernseys, Jerseys, Ayrshires, Milking Shorthorns and Brown Swiss. During the cow parade, an announcer will talk about the characteristics of the dairy breeds and share fun facts about each animal, according to Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Museum.
There will be dairy-related games for both children and adults, including Day-in-the Life-of-a-Farmer relay races, Pin-the-Udder-on-the-Cow, and more. Visitors may participate in a dairy-themed scavenger hunt of the day’s activities for the opportunity to win a prize.
There will be ice cream floats representing breeds of dairy cows and educational displays about the dairy industry. The Jefferson County Agribusiness Club will sell grilled cheese sandwiches. Area businesses and non-profits have donated prizes, food and supplies.
“This event would not be possible without the support of local businesses and especially without the support of the members of the Hoard Historical Museum,” said Lee. “It is because of the generosity of our members that we are able to have free events such as Dairy Day for the public to enjoy.”
New this year are the cow-decorating contests. As part of the contest, participants decorated a plywood cow form provided by the museum and entered it into the contests.
There will be two contests for the decorated cow forms. Both will be held during the Dairy Day at the MOOseum event.
The first contest will be a popular choice vote. Winners of this prize will be selected by the public in a penny vote (i.e. 1 cent equals one vote). Voters must bring their own pennies to vote. Other cash also will be counted as votes. Funds raised from the votes will be used for prize money.
Winners for the second contest will be selected by judges from the Dairy Day at the MOOseum planning committee. There will be five judging categories: individual youth (one youth under the age of 13 decorated the cow or calf); individual adult (one adult decorated the cow); youth group (two or more youth decorated the cow); adult group (two or more adults decorated the cow); and mixed group (two or more youth and adults decorated the cow).
The painted cows will remain on display in the museum from Tuesday, June 21, to Friday, June 24. Winners for the painted cow contests will be announced as part of the live cow parade at 1:30 p.m. Winners need not be present to win.
The cow parade will be on Foster Street this year, and visitors are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. Overflow parking is available on Whitewater Avenue at First Baptist Church.
Additional parking is available at the Fort Atkinson Middle School, 310 S. Fourth St. East. There will be very limited handicapped parking on South Fourth Street next to the museum.
There also will be space in the museum’s loading zone on South Fourth Street for drivers to drop off passengers. Signs will mark handicapped parking and the drop-off zone.
The Hoard Historical Museum is named for the Hoard family. Gov. William Dempster Hoard encouraged Wisconsin farmers to focus more on dairy and cows versus field crops such as wheat and corn, according to Lee. Hoard founded Hoard’s Dairyman magazine, which still is published in Fort Atkinson.
It is because of Hoard’s involvement with the dairy industry that the National Dairy Shrine Museum is connected to the Hoard Museum, she said.
The exhibits at the Hoard Historical Museum and the National Dairy Shrine will be open during the event. The Dwight and Almira Foster House, one of the oldest homes in Fort Atkinson, is located on the grounds of the Hoard Museum and also will be open for visitors from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dairy Day.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are free and open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday year round, and are located at 401 Whitewater Ave, Fort Atkinson. For more information, contact the museums at (920) 563-7769 or www.hoardmuseum.org — Contributed
