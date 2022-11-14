FORT ATKINSON—The Hoard Historical Museum is getting ready for the upcoming holidays and although the museum will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 23-26, and will reopen on Nov. 29, a gingerbread contest is scheduled.

“Even though the museum is closed for Thanksgiving,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum, “we still have an idea for a fun activity—our gingerbread contest.”

