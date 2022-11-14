FORT ATKINSON—The Hoard Historical Museum is getting ready for the upcoming holidays and although the museum will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 23-26, and will reopen on Nov. 29, a gingerbread contest is scheduled.
“Even though the museum is closed for Thanksgiving,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum, “we still have an idea for a fun activity—our gingerbread contest.”
Back this year after a two-year hiatus is the museum’s gingerbread house contest. Individuals of all ages and families are encouraged to construct gingerbread houses or buildings and enter them in the museum’s upcoming 7th Annual gingerbread contest.
“If you and your family are looking for a new holiday tradition, build a gingerbread house and enter it into our Gingerbread House contest,” Lee said.
Gingerbread bakers may enter in one of four categories—original building design by kit; original building design by scratch; building replica design by kit; or building replica design by scratch.
Building replica designs are inspired by real buildings, such as a person’s own house, a church in town, or the White House in Washington, D.C., as well as fictional buildings such as Winnie the Pooh’s treehouse, the castle from Disney’s “Frozen,” or the Emerald City from the “Wizard of Oz.” Original building designs are not found in real life or in fiction.
Gingerbread creations must take the form of a house or a building and they must be decorated by edible materials, but non-edible interior support structure material may be used.
Houses must be placed on a sturdy board base no larger than 24 inches by 24 inches, and they must weigh less than 40 pounds. Each gingerbread entry also needs a completed entry form. Copies of the form can be found on the museum’s website, www.hoardmuseum.org, or are available in the museum’s office.
The fee to enter the contest is $10 per building entry. Entry fees pay for judges and fund awards. To enter this exhibit and contest, bring completed gingerbread house, entry fee, completed registration form, and list of all materials used in constructing the gingerbread structure to the museum.
Registration for the 7th annual contest will be from Nov. 29-Dec. 3 during regular museum hours, or contact museum staff for an alternative time.
For more specifications and requirements, pick up an entry form packet at the Hoard Historical Museum during open hours, visit the Museum’s website, www.hoardmuseum.org, or send an email request to mlee@hoardmuseum.org.
The Holiday Gingerbread House Exhibit will be open for viewing from Dec. 6-14 from 9:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m. Awards will be given to the first, second, and third place winners in each category, as well as a “People’s Choice” award which will be voted on from Dec. 6-9 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and on Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Awards will be announced at the museum’s annual Holiday Open House event on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.
Entries may be picked up beginning Dec. 15 and the end date is Dec. 17. The pick-ups may take place during regular museum hours or by contacting museum staff for an alternative time.
The museum will be open regular hours through Dec. 21 and will be closed from Dec. 24-26. It will be open on Dec. 27-28.
“All programs are made possible due to the ongoing support of the Museum’s Business Patrons and private members,” Lee said, asking the public to contact the museum for more information on the benefits of membership.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museums at 920-397-9914 and visit the web-site www.hoardmuseum.org.
