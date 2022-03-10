MADISON — The World Championship Cheese Contest was held March 1-3 in Madison.
Fifty-three cheese connoisseurs from 16 different countries judged the entries at the Monona Terrace Convention Center. It is hailed as the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world.
The event saw nearly 3,000 entries across 141 classes this year, featuring cheeses from 29 countries.
Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery’s Port Salut-style cheese, Belaire, took a Silver Medal with its second place finish among 28 worldwide entries in its class.
“We are excited that Belair impressed the international judges,” stated Sandy Speich, Creamery director at Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery.
Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery’s Sark, a triple cream butterkase cheese, competed against Belaire, and finished 6th in the very competitive class.
“To place well is a credit to our Guernsey cows and our detailed cheese-making process,” Speich continued.
Other Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery entries included Gouda (aged 4 months and under) which ranked in the top one-third of its class.
“Our Gouda competed against cheeses from the country that developed Gouda! To do that well, it really says a lot about our cheese’s flavor, body and texture,” Speich emphasized.
The two-year-old cheddar was in the top 40%. Gouda (aged 4 to 10 months) and St. Savior varieties also had strong showings.
“With the number of cheeses entered in this global event, the competition is stiff,” shared the creamery director. "We are very pleased with our Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery results. We are looking forward to showcasing our cheeses at future international competitions."
