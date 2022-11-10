FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 26th Annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, with entries from businesses, local schools, churches, youth groups and civic organizations.
Participation was limited to 50 entries. All will be lighted and feature a holiday theme.
"The holiday parade is a great community event to kick off the holiday season," Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said. "The chamber and its partners do a great job organizing and coordinating this event."
LeMire said that, this year, organizers and the city are focused on the safety of all participants and observers, and they look forward to a fun and memorable event.
Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce Director Shauna Wessely called the parade special for several reasons.
"We believe the parade is so special because it unifies our community, kicks off a plethora of holidays celebrated by local families, and of course, we have the best Santa and Mrs. Claus around," she said. "We can't wait for this Saturday."
The location for staging is on South High Street near the water tower and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. from Milwaukee Avenue and travels through downtown Main Street. All motorized or animal-drawn floats continue on Madison Avenue to Robert Street and return to the starting point. All walking entries return to the starting point via the bike trail.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce encourages parade guests to bring a can of non-perishable food to the parade. St. Paul’s Lutheran School collects the items as part of its annual food drive and donates them to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
For more information about the parade, contact the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce at 920-563-3210, or email projects@fortchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.