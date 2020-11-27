There’s nothing like a real Christmas tree to herald the arrival of the holiday season.
And a sign of the times is when the parking lot at Frostie Freeze transforms each year into a site of holiday cheer when the Rabl family arrives from Adams to sell Christmas trees.
The Rabl family, originally from Jefferson, has been selling their fresh-cut and fragrant Christmas trees in Fort Atkinson for 52 years.
“One of the best things about coming to Fort Atkinson for Christmas each year is seeing people I went to school with,” David Rabl shared, adding that Norm, his father, 84, also enjoys seeing old friends.
“We have second- and third-generation customers,” David stated.
Norm began selling Christmas trees in Fort Atkinson in 1968, and while COVID-19 precautions have kept him home on the farm this year, David, aided by 10 locally-hired helpers — some of whom are second- and third-generation employees — opened the tree lot Tuesday, continuing the Rabl family’s tradition of selling trees in Fort Atkinson.
Norm, his wife Carol, David, and David’s daughter Grace are among family members who annually have come between Thanksgiving and Christmas to supply Fort Atkinson families with Christmas trees.
David said he was on the lot selling trees when he was just a toddler. His daughter, Grace, today a high school student, started coming when she was only six.
Norm and Carol live on the family’s 120-acre Christmas tree farm and campground and mobile home park in Adams. David, his wife Danielle, and Grace live in Portage. The family sells trees in Fort Atkinson, David said, because they have ties to this area.
Buying a tree farm
Raised on his parents’ farm in Columbia County, Norm arrived in Jefferson in 1954. He began working as a Jefferson County resource agent with the University of Wisconsin Extension office. Today, he is a professor emeritus.
Norm and Carol met through family members and were married in 1962. They moved to Jefferson that same year and began raising their family. David, the middle child among three, has two sisters.
In 1967, David said his father bought the farm in Adams as a recreational property.
The family visited the property on weekends, and the campgrounds and mobile home park quickly evolved as a way to accommodate visiting family and friends, he said.
Norm found his passion as a conservationist and that evolved into a passion for Christmas trees, David said.
Norm loves trees and horticulture, David said, noting that the family planted 40 acres of trees. About 5,000 seedlings were planted, some in open fields and some in between existing rows of trees.
One year later, the family loaded their first batch of Christmas trees and brought them to sell on a rented lot in Fort Atkinson. It was the beginning of a long tradition: Among first locations, David recalled selling from the Frostie Freeze parking lot, followed by a lot near TenPin Motors. They were there for 10 years, he said.
The family also sold trees from the parking lot at ShopKo for about four years before the store went out of business, and they returned to the Frostie Freeze lot about two years ago.
As the trees matured, David began helping his father with them. In 1980, he said, they began hiring contractors to help with tree production. Today, David said he and Norm still plant and maintain 20 acres of trees on the family farm.
In 1983, the family moved to the farm full time.
Other parts of the farm are maintained in prairie, said David, who is a restoration contractor and owner/operator of Portage-based Tranquil Landscapes, LLC.
A conservationist with a bachelor’s degree in resource management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, David said he believes in the benefits that come with prairie restoration projects, like pollinator plants that attract birds and butterflies, and shoreline buffer projects which help create natural barriers along waterways preventing runoff and debris by establishing plantings at the water’s edge.
Growing a Christmas tree
“Tree work is hard,” David emphasized.
The process, he said, begins with spring plantings. Trees are trimmed throughout the summer to help them maintain their shape and grow with thickness, and the rows between the trees are mowed so needle growth on lower branches is not inhibited.
Trees are harvested when they are between eight and 16 years old, he noted.
Harvest begins mid-October to Halloween, followed by baling, a process through which trees are wrapped to help maintain freshness.
“They are cut early in the year so the sap stays up in the tree, and then we bale all that freshness in,” David said.
The process is completed with transportation.
The tree-selling season typically runs from the day before Thanksgiving until Dec. 23, he pointed out.
Over the years that the family has been selling trees, David said he has noticed some trends: sometime in the late 1980s or early 1990s, people changed their preference from pines to firs.
“We have moved away from Scotch, white and Norway pines and moved to Balsam fir and Frasier fir, which are now more popular,” David remarked.
“The fir is sort of a shift back to the old-fashioned tree,” he said, adding that they also are harder to grow.
They grow at a slower rate, David said, adding that it takes about eight years to grow a six- to eight-foot pine tree and about 12 years to grow a fir of similar size.
Popularity of live trees over the years has ebbed and flowed, he said, noting that in the 1970s it was not uncommon to sell up to 1,200 trees a season.
Considering COVID-19, Dave said: “I’m wondering if the Christmas tree is something people will go back to and desire because it’s something they can do.”
Trees cost between $45 and $85. The family also sells wreaths and roping.
Caring for a tree at home
At home, David said, pine and fir trees require the same care. He suggests keeping them watered, noting that they like to “drink” more after they initially are placed in a stand.
He also suggests using a product called Tree Life to help maintain their freshness.
At the lot this year, he said he has trees up to 14 feet tall.
At the lot, “We have assistance, and we practice social distancing,” David said. “Those (persons) assisting will hold trees out so customers can view them from all sides. Once they know what a customer is looking to find, they will look for a few choices that might fit their needs.
“This is a full-service lot,” he added.
Other services include cutting the bottoms from the trees so they can better absorb water, and baling them for easy transport.
Growing up on a farm
While growing up on a Christmas tree farm might be unusual, “It’s just something you’re involved in. It fits if outdoors is your main lifestyle,” David said, adding that everyone in his family enjoys the outdoors.
While David has taken up the Christmas tree mantle, he is not sure who will follow after him, but he plans to continue the work he and his father began.
“This is a special and unique small business to be a part of,” David said. “To sell Christmas trees, it’s part of their (customers’) core and they look back on those memories, and it’s a great feeling.
“I’m 53. Dad is 84,” he concluded. “I’ll see if I can make it that long.”
