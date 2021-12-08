T o this day, Josh Wampfler remembers coming home from hunting.
He remembers leaving the house early on a Friday to scout deer before they caught wind of him.
And he can tell you about wanting to see his wife and children again — moments after his truck was hit by a semi.
“The firefighter I remember,” Josh said. “He used to work at Badger Basement Systems.”
During this holiday season, people often reflect on what they are thankful for. It’s a story that will make people believe in miracles.
For Josh, he is thankful to survive the 45 minutes it took for first responders to get him out of his Chevy Silverado and onto a MedFlight helicopter.
From a hospital bed in his living room, Josh now is home for the holidays after surviving the crash along U.S. Highways 12 and 18, between Fort Atkinson and Cambridge, on Oct. 22.
Josh was traveling a road he has taken many times and does not remember how the accident happened or where the semi came from.
And after a month at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, and a dozen surgeries later, Josh is making his way back.
He is with his wife, Vanessa, his four children and family. And looks at a stunning Christmas tree that helps give him plenty of holiday spirit and hope.
On Thursday, the first of two fundraisers to help the Wampfler family with mounting bills will take place at Fat Boyz in Fort Atkinson, from 5 to 8 p.m., with gift baskets from local businesses to bid on in an auction raffle.
While he still has a long recovery ahead, Josh said there are things he has learned from what happened.
“Live life to the fullest,” he said. “And don’t feel you have to rush.
“Because there are a lot of people who care about you. More than you know. Hold your family tight and don’t go to bed angry. And make sure the last thing you say is, ‘I love you.’”
Josh wants to return to his job at Badger Basements someday. And to the fields where he hopes to find the next buck.
But the 33-year-old’s first goal is to take his first steps again before his 5-month-old daughter Rosalie does.
“I want to walk before she does,” he said with a smile. “We are on our crawling schedule.”
The callVanessa purchased a new phone prior to the accident and few people had the new number. Josh’s sister soon contacted her on Facebook and said he was in the hospital.
That couldn’t be, she thought. He was at work. It was a Josh, but not him.
Josh had not called to tell Vanessa he was going hunting that morning, a sport the couple both love to do, with stands near each other in their favorite spot.
“When I found out, I was in disbelief,” Vanessa said. “They were talking about a different Josh.”
It was surreal, she said, that something like this could happen to someone’s family.
“I went into panic mode,” she said. “Frozen. I was thinking about what I should be doing on the way up to the hospital.”
As quickly as she could, Vanessa got her daughters ready and made her way.
“I had a breakdown in the car,” she said.
When Vanessa arrived at the hospital, Josh was sedated. She was allowed to go in, talk to him and hold his hand.
Over the next 24 hours, Josh had 12 surgeries. He had lost a lot of blood, and serious injuries included fractures of his right ankle, knee, left femur and hip. He also had damage to ribs, wrist, and lumbar and cervical fractures. And badly-bruised internal organs.
“Saturday night, we were talking,” Vanessa said.
The road to recovery at the hospital was long. But the one thing that Josh started to think about was family.
“Why didn’t I text her I was going to scout out hunting?” he said.
Having been home for a few weeks, Josh is starting to begin the physical therapy portion of his recovery and is thankful for all those who have helped him.
“I was always thanking everybody,” he said of the hospital staff. “When you physically can’t do (things on your own) you feel defeated.”
From medication to getting in a wheelchair, Vanessa is at his side helping him take the next steps.
“She does a remarkable job,” Josh said.
Day of daysIt was like seeing color for the first time.
Moments after the head-on crash with the semi, the first thing Josh remembers is the feeling, and what he saw.
“I remember seeing the Holy Spirit,” he said. “It was the most peaceful, calming thing to happen.”
He thought of his wife. His children. His family and friends who were not with him.
“I’m not ready to go,” he said, recalling that moment. “He sent me back.
“I wanted to hold my wife. My kids.”
As firefighters arrived, Josh remembers the moments of what came next. But nothing of the crash itself.
“I swear (the firefighter) was telling me ‘Josh, you will be OK,’” he said. “I could hear them say, ‘Josh, stay with me.’”
Josh believes he knew the firefighter from having worked at the same company. All Josh remembers saying is how the emergency personnel will help.
“Nick. I will be fine, dude,” Josh said. “You guys will get me out of here.”
As the emergency personnel rescued Josh, there was one problem. The emergency brake pedal had gone through his calf.
“They do what they have to do to save somebody,” Josh stated.
The tissue and muscles in his left leg are extremely damaged and will require more surgeries once he can start to walk again.
After his stay in the hospital, there was one test to see if Josh could go home for the holidays and not to a rehabilitation center — he had to get in a wheelchair.
And no matter what, he was going to do that.
After his release, Josh wanted one thing on the way home — a Culver’s Double Deluxe burger with bacon.
“An American burger,” he said.
While Josh has yet to be cleared to put weight on his leg, that will be one of the next steps he takes.
While he recovers, Vanessa also is helping with the couple’s taxidermy business that stems from a love of hunting. Both things Josh hopes to get back to soon.
It wasn’t hard to miss out of the hunt for deer season, he said, since his friends were blowing up his phone telling him how they did.
The couple also is looking forward to getting back to a normal routine that includes Josh and Vanessa attending church as a family. They will go back when they can.
“It will probably feel very ...” Josh said, pausing. “Kinda more blessed to be sitting in the house of the Holy Spirit.”
And people should know, he said, the good Lord is with them at all times.
“And if you don’t believe that, I will come talk to you,” Josh said.
He wants to share what he got to see. And he now asks one question of a higher power.
“What do you need me to do next for you?” Josh said.
For the holidays, Josh said he wants people to focus on the true meaning of the season, and not worry so much about gifts or be in a rush.
“I just want to see everyone get together and see each other laughing,” he said.
The family plans to make cookies and enjoy what the season has in store.
The couple also is thankful to area businesses which donated to the upcoming event at Fat Boyz that will be Josh’s first outing in more than a month.
“It feels good to do that,” he said of getting out of the house. “I’m a people person.”
If You Go
What: Fundraiser for Josh at Fat Boyz in Fort Atkinson.
When: Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. The lunch crowd also can get involved.
Items: There will be a 50/50 raffle, auction raffle for baskets donated by area businesses and games, as well.
Donate: People can also donate to Josh you also can do so on a gofundme.com. Search “Josh’s road to recovery.”
Another event: There also will be a fundraiser at Patty’s in Fort Atkinson in February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.