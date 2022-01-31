JEFFERSON — Turning a hometown rivalry on its head, Hoops for Hope 2022 promises to bring two local communities together for a common cause.
No matter who wins the basketball games — Fort Atkinson or Jefferson — the whole surrounding region will win through the money Hoops for Hope raises to improve the health care system throughout the area.
Started in 2015, Hoops for Hope serves as one of the major fundraisers for the Jefferson-based regional health care nonprofit Tomorrow’s Hope.
Organized by the student Tomorrow’s Hope club, the event is returning this year after a pandemic break in 2021.
This year’s event will take place at Jefferson High School Tuesday, Feb. 8.
It will include JV and varsity boys basketball games, both pitting the hosting Jefferson High School Eagles against the neighboring Fort Atkinson High School Blackhawks. While the games are sure to be competitive, the teams are united as part of Tomorrow’s Hope’s hometown region.
In addition to the games, there will be pregame music by the Jefferson High School pep band, the National Anthem sung by Tomorrow’s Hope Club representative Payton Schmidt, a flag presentation, halftime games including pie-in-the-face events, basketball shooting competitions against multiple area mascots, a 50/50 raffle and basket raffle, and more.
Visiting for the event will be Tomorrow’s Hope’s yet-to-be-unveiled mascot, the Johnson Creek Culver’s “Scoopie” mascot, PremierBank’s mascot, and possibly the Fire Pup from Jefferson Fire Department.
Serving as volunteers at the event will be members of the Jefferson High School Tri-M Music Honor Society and others.
What is Tomorrow’s HopeTomorrow’s Hope, centered in Jefferson, raises money to support the local healthcare system, with the goal of improving outcomes for people with all life-limiting conditions, from cancer to heart disease to diabetes to long COVID and more.
Since the nonprofit’s founding in 1998, Tomorrow’s Hope has raised more than $4.3 million toward local healthcare research, education, prevention efforts, treatment and direct care.
Recipients of Tomorrow’s Hope dollars have included the Watertown and Fort Atkinson hospitals; Watertown and Jefferson County free clinics; Rainbow Hospice Care, centered in Jefferson; the University of Wisconsin Hospital’s Paul P. Carbone Comprehensive Cancer Center in Madison; Wisconsin Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison; the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation, centered in Fort Atkinson, and more.
Improving health care outcomes in the local community and helping people with life-limiting conditions is something that every individual ought to be able to get behind, said Diane Weinheimer-Webber, advisor to the JHS Tomorrow’s Hope Club.
“Every family has been touched by life-limiting illness in some way,” Webber said, noting that most people have lost a loved one to cancer or heart disease or seen a family member impacted by a life-altering disease like diabetes or mental illness.
In addition, in this current pandemic era, more people who previously enjoyed healthy lives are suffering either short-term or long-term disability as a result of COVID-19’s effects on numerous body systems.
It brings home the truth that even the healthiest person is only temporarily “abled,” and that most people are likely to suffer illness and disability at some point in their lives.
Tomorrow’s Hope’s mission is to support individuals impacted by not one, but all diseases through contributions to area health care providers and also through targeted programs in areas of need throughout the area communities.
Todd Wiedenhoeft, president of Tomorrow’s Hope, said the regional nonprofit is incredibly grateful for the support that the local schools are showing for its mission.
He said Hoops for Hope brings local healthcare needs into focus for a younger population, one that has not traditionally been very in tune with issues of illness or disability.
Hoops for Hope history
The first “Hoops for Hope” event took place in 2015 through the cooperation of school district administration, the Tomorrow’s Hope Club, and officials from the nonprofit organization itself.
The event soon became a tradition in the local community, bringing together students, families, school personnel and the community at large to raise money for the cause.
Last year, however, pandemic precautions led to a pause on the annual Hoops for Hope event.
Wiedenhoeft said that with the continuing pandemic and the rise of the more contagious Omicron variant, he wasn’t sure Hoops for Hope would get off the ground for this year either.
However, the high school’s Tomorrow’s Hope Club was committed to bringing the fundraiser about, giving local students and community members a chance to get together, support a worthwhile cause, and celebrate life despite the pandemic.
This year, despite continuing waves of COVID cases, planners decided they wanted to go ahead with the fundraiser in 2022.
The past couple pandemic years have been rough ones for the local health care nonprofit, as they have for nonprofits of all stripes.
Tomorrow’s Hope’s big annual fundraiser and community celebration, Hope Fest, was canceled two years in a row over concerns for community members’ health.
What fundraising the nonprofit has been able to do has mainly been online.
Hoops for Hope offers a chance to get together once again, to raise money for the cause and to celebrate the positives of community despite the darkness that everyone has faced in the past couple of years.
“My family has been involved with Tomorrow’s Hope for many years and it is a really worthwhile cause,” said Lillian Kamenick, a member of the Tomorrow’s Hope club.
Fellow student Campbell Krause said that organizers felt it was important to involve both Fort Atkinson and Jefferson since both fall in the central area impacted by Tomorrow’s Hope’s charitable endeavors.
“Tomorrow’s Hope has made a tremendous impact on our local communities,” Schmidt said.
Event details
Depending on the level of COVID-19 spread in the Jefferson schools in the weeks leading up to the event, masks may be required at the event. These levels will be checked on a daily basis and protocols adjusted accordingly.
Meanwhile, local students are in the midst of fundraising and awareness-raising efforts ahead of the big games.
These include penny wars running through Feb. 3 in numerous local schools and special dress up days with gift card prizes for student winners.
An online T-shirt sale has already been completed, but a limited number of T-shirts will be available (featuring both the Fort Atkinson and Jefferson names and mascots) for purchase the day of the event.
Organizers from the school district say that the event gives students real-life experience in marketing, organization, communication and accountability as well as helping students gain perspective on what families affected by life-limiting illness go through.
Thus, as everyone cheers for their favorite team, they also will be cheering on their own personal cause.
Webber said while the event is being coordinated largely by the school district, she’d like to encourage the whole community to come out in support of this worthy cause. All proceeds go to support Tomorrow’s Hope and its mission in the local community.
She had high praise for the student coordinators.
“I am extremely impressed with this group,” Webber said. “They were not content to just sit in the background, but have really taken the reins with this project and are making it happen.”
“To tell you the truth, if it wasn’t for the Tomorrow’s Hope Club, I’m not sure we’d be having a live fundraising event before fall,” Wiedenhoeft said. “They’ve really lit a fire under our organization. I am really proud of these students.”
“Our last live event, the 2020 Hoops for Hope, took place right before the pandemic hit, raising money for scalp cooling technology to assist local cancer patients,” Wiedenhoeft said.
Serving as major sponsors for this event are MVP sponsor Edward Jones and half-time sponsors Culvers of Johnson Creek and RE/MAX Shine of Jefferson.
“We are doing really well already, thanks to our sponsors and the effort everyone is putting in,” Wiedenhoeft said.
“We have no specific fundraising goal – any amount is just great,” Wiedenhoeft said. “We are just happy to be back.”
