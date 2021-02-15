After losing their home and many contents in an early morning fire in the Town of Koshkonong last Thursday, Stephanie Van Treeck said she and her family are thankful they all made it out alive.
But the tragedy has left their family in a state of shock.
“I’m very numb!” Stephanie said on Monday. “Our kids seem to be OK, but my husband — he’s kind of the same way right now.”
Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said his department received the call at 3:09 a.m. Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene 10 minutes later, he observed flames shooting through the roof of the single-family ranch-style house and attached three-car garage.
He said a passerby, who noticed the flames, initially made the call and immediately alerted the family.
“They (passerby) went up to notify the family that there was fire in the house,” Rausch said. “At about that same time, their smoke detectors were going off and they (family) were exiting the house when that individual arrived.”
The home, located at N388 U.S. Highway 12, was destroyed in the blaze.
Fortunately, Stephanie, 34, and her husband, William, 35 — along with their children, Tiffany, 11, Lindsey, 8, and Jacob, 3 — managed to escape the blaze with their lives.
And the family’s pets — consisting of Kimber and Kevlar, two German Shorthair Pointer dogs, and a cat, Felix — also managed to escape the flames unharmed.
“They (family) had the dogs out when I got there,” Rausch said. “There was one cat that was not found; firefighters eventually went in and found the cat, administered oxygen and turned it back over to the family. It appears that it’s going to be fine.”
The fire chief said his department put out a MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) on the call, which brought in fire departments from Jefferson and Rock counties, and one from Walworth County. In all, 13 departments and about 60 firefighters assisted with battling the blaze.
The fire initially was contained at about 4:32 a.m., Rausch said, with flames extinguished at approximately 8:30 a.m.
“We did have to bring in a backhoe to take part of the roof off in order to get at the remaining fire,” Rausch said, noting that the house was deemed a total loss. “We were able to keep the majority of the fire out of the living space, so there was a lot of salvage of personal items that was done by the firefighters and the family, and the neighbors came to help after we had the fire knocked down.”
While fighting the fire, he said, the southbound lane of Highway 12 initially was closed.
“It got very icy very quick because of all the water being used and 10 (degrees) below zero,” Rausch said. “So, we ended up asking the (Jefferson County) sheriff’s office to close the highway entirely. And it was closed from Cheeseboro Road to Star School Road until about 9:30 a.m.”
Once firefighters cleared the scene and got all their equipment off the highway, county crews arrived with snowplows and a grader, he said, to remove all accumulated ice from the road. The highway reopened to traffic around 10 a.m.
The fire chief said fighting the fire in the extreme cold proved difficult, and that the water tankers tend to freeze up.
“So, you get a load or two of water out of them, and then they need to be taken home to thaw out,” Rausch said, noting that at one point nine or 10 tankers were on the scene. “At one point we had 35,000 gallons of water sitting on the highway, ready to be used.”
Although he declined to speculate as to cause of the blaze, he said the fire started in the garage of the home.
“There was a wood furnace in the garage — that’s the area where the roof was burned through when I got on scene,” Rausch said. “The damage was such that I can’t definitively determine that that was the cause, but that’s the general area where it started.”
The fire chief said he spoke with the family’s insurance company, and that an adjustor was at the scene on Friday.
“I haven’t gotten a report back from him if he’s made any determination (of cause),” Rausch said. “Generally, when you have fire with this much damage it’s hard to really nail down (the cause).”
The ordeal, understandably, has left Stephanie shaken.
Reached by telephone on Monday, she said she and her family are holding up OK emotionally, “But I’m still just kind of raw and numb right now.”
She said she has no clue as to what might have caused the fire, but that “We’re still waiting to kind of pick through stuff.”
At this point, Stephanie said her family has no idea what their next steps for moving forward are.
“Not at this point, no,” she stated. “We’re just trying to make it through day to day right now.”
