Due to declining COVID-positive cases in Jefferson County, all students in the School District of Fort Atkinson who elect to attend in-person classes will continue to be able to do so on a daily basis.
Still, the district’s concurrent classroom learning option continues for all elementary, middle and high school students.
Thus, all students who choose to continue receiving their education via a remote, fully virtual platform still will be allowed to in the concurrent, or “mirrored,” learning format while simultaneous in-classroom instruction is occurring.
During their regular monthly meeting Thursday, board of education members heard District Administrator Rob Abbott present his monthly school reopening update.
“We’re very excited to continue to be in a spot where most of our kids are where they want to be, whether that’s their choice of being in-person in our elementary, middle or high schools, or for some who are continuing to choose being in a virtually concurrent learning setting,” Abbott said.
He cautioned, however, that the global pandemic is not yet over and appealed for residents to remain vigilant by practicing proper safety protocols.
“I don’t think we can underscore enough the need for us to continue focusing on the fact that we are not out of this pandemic yet,” Abbott said. “And as excited as we are for vaccinations and excited as we are for student activities and for things to be coming a little bit more alive from what we’ve been living in in the last 12 months, we’re starting to see an uptick in some (COVID) positivity rates and in some need for quarantine.”
District officials, he added, are appealing to all families and students to take measures to stay safe.
“Inside and outside of school, those masks, that physical distancing, that keeping track of who you’re interacting with and what activities (you’re engaging in) — you’re really prioritizing and trying to keep that number relatively small,” Abbott continued. “That is what will keep us (school district) open this spring and that is what will allow us to do some of the activities that kids and families are so looking forward to when we start talking about once-in-a-lifetime activities for some of our high school students as well.”
Administrators and staff are excited that school buildings have been able to remain open, the superintendent said, noting that some districts might have had a bit more struggle with that than others.
The district, he said, sent out a fourth-quarter survey to families as to what their preference in learning format would be.
“As we’ve been very transparent through all of this, in our work together, we do have more and more families opting to bring their kids back to in-person instruction, which is fantastic,” Abbott said. “But we do want to be clear that with those additional students, physical distancing does become more of a challenge. Particularly in common spaces and in some of our smaller classroom facilities, extra bodies means less space.”
While in-person, district staff continue contract-tracing, he stated.
“It’s actually been a very busy few days for some of our staff, and quarantine numbers are ticking back up a little bit,” Abbott informed. “Particularly around student activities. Mitigation strategies — they must remain, and we must remain vigilant.”
District officials, he said, will continue to follow and consider heavily Jefferson County Health Department guidance, as they have in the past, depending upon positivity rates.
“So, our concurrent learning format continues, and we have seen other districts continue to provide additional support for their instructional staff,” Abbott said. “We would like to suggest to the board that early release continue on Mondays through the remainder of the school year.
“Again, a second time, we certainly recognize the hardship that does make for some of our families,” he added. “We really do feel that it is better, perhaps, than some districts that are going to one day a week as a virtual-only day or doing some additional time off of learning. This (early release) is probably one of the more efficient ways to keep instructional time up, but also get our staff some additional time to plan for these (dual-learning) formats that we have in place.”
Board members then approved implementing a 1:30 p.m. early release schedule for students each Monday through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year to provide for additional teacher preparation time.
Facilities use
Regarding school district facilities use, the superintendent noted that the cost incurred by the district for facilities use and extra COVID-related cleaning since the February board meeting is $2,204.
Related to facilities use, he said, the board approved an update to the district’s liability waiver policy put in place earlier in the pandemic.
“Currently, waivers are required of facility user groups, including their guests,” Abbott explained. “So, we did have a request to modify this requirement allowing for visiting teams and their guests to be responsible for their own waiver process.
“All groups would need to continue mitigation strategies and the other requirements,” he added. “I think it makes sense for where we are right now.”
The board then approved that adult and child waivers and release of claims no longer be required for external organizations utilizing district buildings and grounds, and that the organization applying for facilities use sign a statement attesting to notification and enforcement of masking and physical distancing requirements among participants and spectators in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The superintendent said his last appeal is for the district to be careful about unintentional large groups, whether inside or outside.
“I think having spectators at events is great, but I do think as spring and summer unfolds we could start seeing far larger groups than we intended for some of the groups that use our facilities,” Abbott said.
District staff continue to be “super excited to be open, and we’d love to stay there,” he concluded. “So, the more we can do to really continue to hunker down over the next couple of months when we have kids in buildings, and trying to keep them in person, would certainly be appreciated and necessary.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.