Incumbent candidates have bowed out and new candidates have announced their intentions to run for open seats on the Jefferson and Fort Atkinson school boards.
JeffersonWith the formal declaration of candidacy deadline now in the rear mirror, two candidates have stepped forward to run for the Area 4 seat on the Jefferson School Board, leaving another position, the Area 3 seat, without candidates.
Meanwhile, two incumbents whose seats were up for election in April have filed notices of non-candidacy.
Tanya Ball and Glenn Fleming, current board members, have announced they will not be running again for their seats. Both open seats are for three-year terms, running from April 2022 to April 2025.
Announcing their candidacy for the Area 4 at-large seat as of the Jan. 4 deadline were Georgia McWilliam and Lisa Fox. Both of these candidates have attended numerous school board meetings in recent months, notably speaking out against COVID-19 related mask mandates.
No candidates have yet stepped forward to say they will run for the Area 3 position, representing the Town of Concord, the Town of Sullivan and the Village of Sullivan.
Candidates may indeed step forward after this time, but will not appear on the official ballot due to the time and effort it takes to compile, order, print and receive the ballots.
Candidates for either open position still may announce as “official write-in candidates” up through the Friday before the election, said Valerie Schmitt, administrative secretary with the Jefferson school district office. This year, that deadline falls on April 1, ahead of the April 5 election.
Official write-ins will would be formally announced as candidates and their names publicized.
All write-ins, official or not, will be counted, but no further names will go on the ballot as of this point, and very late entrants into the race might not be able to be announced to the public in the traditional manner.
The order in which the candidates will appear on the ballot will not be determined until Jan. 11, said Charles Urness, Jefferson school superintendent.
Fort AtkinsonAccording to Lisa Haas, administrative assistant to the superintendent and school board, six candidates will vye for two open at-large seats on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education in the April 5 election.
Incumbent board members Mark Chaney and Adam Paul are not seeking re-election to another three-year term.
The candidates, all from Fort Atkinson, who will appear on the April ballot are: Rebecca Van Ess, 1320 Riverside Drive; Robynn Selle, W7526 Koshkonong Mounds Road; Matthew “Mat” Loup, 61 Shirley St.; Christopher J. Rogers, 116 Wilson Ave.; Dale Prisk, 1212 Comanche Ct.; and Samantha “Sam” LaMuro, 1120 Arndt Ct.
Because more than four candidates have filed for the two vacant seats, a spring primary election will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Elected board members will take office on Monday, April 25.
Other board members currently serving are Rhona Buchta, Kory Knickrehm and Amy Reynolds.
