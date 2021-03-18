Jagler is why we need fair maps
“Jagler a No Show For Debate” [Daily Union, March 5].
The article continues by noting that Jagler was contacted for comment on the candidate forum, but “did not respond.” Two lengthy articles go into detail about what the other three candidates think about important issues, but no sign of Jagler.
Jagler obviously feels that he doesn’t need to let voters know his position on the issues that impact our lives. In gerrymandered Wisconsin, just putting (R) after his name is enough. This is a prime example of why we need Fair Maps, favored by 2/3 of Wisconsin residents.
Politicians should work to earn our votes by convincing us that their positions will positively impact our daily lives. Instead we get Jagler and Fitzgerald not bothering to show up for candidate debates, and a state legislature that did not convene from April to December while the pandemic ravaged Wisconsin.
Now we find that Republican legislative leaders have contracted with out of state law firms to handle the upcoming redistricting (Daily Union, March 11). Their contracts allow for paying more than $1 million dollars of taxpayer money to a Washington-based firm that represented former President Trump.
The $30,000 per month of taxpayer money began flowing out of our state in January, and will jump to $200,000 per month beginning in July or whenever an expected lawsuit contesting the Republican re-gerrymandered districts is filed.
Could that money help with education financing, road repairs and other infrastructure or broadband access? Obviously, the GOP feels that their reelection is more important. What do you think?
Melissa Winker vows to show up for work and to represent the needs of all voters in the 13th State Senate District.
Also consider a vote for Jill Underly as State School Superintendent, as well as Mason Becker, Chris Scherer and Megan Hartwick for Fort Atkinson City Council.
Vote on April 6!
Jim Marousis,
Fort Atkinson
