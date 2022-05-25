Two local schools made up two out of the top three in Madison College’s Firestone Challenge, taking home team and individual prizes.
Jefferson High School automotive students earned the second-place spot in the regional competition, while Fort Atkinson was close behind in third.
Hosted by the Madison College Automotive Program, the six-hour-long challenge pitted area high schools against each other in various areas of automotive studies.
The event included skills tests at four different hands-on stations, a written test and parts identification.
Competitors had to do rotations, use a scanning tool, identify auto parts, do an electrical lab, make precision measurements and more.
All in all there were 100 different teams, with two students competing on a team. Students were measured against other teams, as well as competing by school.
Every separate task gained teams points that added up to a cumulative team score and these were combined to reach the school scores.
This marked Fort Atkinson’s first year participating in the challenge. Jefferson has sent teams to the challenge before, but the last couple of years have been different due to the pandemic, with only a virtual challenge available.
This year’s challenge returned to a live, hands-on format which students, teachers and organizers really appreciated.
The challenge allows students to test their knowledge on specific skills important to the automotive industry. It also gives them the opportunity to network with other students interested in the same field, to meet professionals and skilled educators in the field and to learn a little about the Madison College automotive program.
Fort Atkinson competitor Cameron McGowan said the biggest thing he learned during the competition was teamwork. He actually got placed on a team with a student from a different school — Portage — and had to swiftly learn to work with a person he had not known before.
The prizes are a highlight for participants too. Thanks to business sponsorships, winners of the competition take home free tools and equipment and other materials related to the automotive field.
The event was held on MATC’s Truax Field campus. Participants got to tour the college, with special attention paid to the automotive department.
Participating from Fort Atkinson High School were seniors Daniel Church, Jordan Jensen, Spencer Brock, Dominic Hebbe, Cameron McGowan and Josh Ehleiter, along with juniors Eddy Torres, Austin Luebke and Albion Mane.
Participating from Jefferson High School were: freshman Colin Topel, sophomore Devan Redenius, junior Isaiah Vela, senior Patrick Rogers, senior Austin Steies, senior Jon Lenz, junior John Hooper, senior Ryan Thompson, senior Keegan Blank, freshman Easton Chipman, senior Dylan Burow, freshman Noah Copsey, freshman Ayla Debord and junior Martha Esteban Lopez.
Earning team honors from Jefferson, the team of Pat Rogers and Devan Redenius took fifth while the team of Keegan Blank and Ryan Thompson took third.
Earning team honors from Fort Atkinson, Daniel Church and Josh Ehleiter took seventh.
E. J. Pilarski, Jefferson High School automotive teacher, said he’s proud of his students for continuing to achieve in this area.
“I’m super happy with how the students performed this year,” Pilarski said.
“We had the target on our backs as the winners from the virtual competition last year,” the Jefferson teacher said. “Second place is still great, especially for the youth of the group that we brought.
“Half of the students were underclassmen and plan on using their shortcomings to get better for next year,” Pilarski said. “They definitely want to take home gold next year.”
The Jefferson teacher said his program also placed in the top three in 2019, taking third place in that year.
“Consistently being a top 3 program definitely feels good as an instructor,” Pilarski said. “It tells me that we’re doing the right thing and the kids take it seriously.”
For its honors, Jefferson High School earned a Chevy Cobalt for its automotive students to work on at school, and many students took home tools.
Justin Buntrock, Fort Atkinson High School automotive teacher, said he was very proud of his students, who scored extremely well for a first-year team.
“This is our first year doing the challenge,” Buntrock said.
He said that Fort Atkinson is proud to beat out some larger and more established schools and automotive programs.
For its placing, the Fort Atkinson High School automotive program won an alignment rack which will be used at the school in the future. The alignment rack would cost from $45,000 to $50,000 new.
The one FAHS received, donated by Middleton Ford, is used, but probably still is worth around $15,000, Buntrock said.
Despite the fact that Fort Atkinson has not participated in this challenge before, the students said they felt ready, noting that the challenge tested skills they have been working on all year.
“It’s the cumulative knowledge of all of the auto classes they’ve had with me,” Buntrock said.
The Fort Atkinson teacher said competing in the challenge showed his students how far they actually have come from when they started their automotive studies.
It’s also rewarding for the local students to see how they stack up against students from other schools and many programs with high certifications.
For example, Jefferson’s automotive program is AYES certified. That stands for Automotive Youth Educational Systems, a dynamic partnership among participating automotive manufacturers including General Motors, local dealerships and select local high schools/vocational-technical schools.
The partnership assures that the high-schoolers will learn the skills that are most in demand in the industry, and that their training is up-to-date and in line with industry standards.
“Being able to place third against a lot of certified schools is really commendable,” Buntrock said of Fort Atkinson High School’s performance.
