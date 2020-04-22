JEFFERSON — Building on its new curriculum and club offerings, Jefferson High School is poised to kick off a Robotics Club next year, offering students a chance to build and program their own robots and to take part in competitions through FIRST Robotics.
Adviseor Jason Marin said that the journey began around three years ago when he started a Coding Club at the high school, in conjunction with district media and audiovisual director Kevin Schmitz, following a student request by John Howard.
Among the things that Coding Club members did was learn how to program a variety of robots from simple to more complex.
They started with a Sphero, a simple ball-shaped apparatus that can be driven like a remote-control car, and then progressed to more difficult types of robots.
Last year, Jefferson High School bulked up its curriculum to add two new computer science courses: Intro to Computer Science and Advanced Placement Computer Science.
It also applied for a local grant that allowed the district to purchase 10 Finch “Bird Brain” Robots, which offer added capabilities. They can measure distances, are light-sensitive and can be programmed to make their way around mazes.
Then Schmitz introduced students to Ozobots, which allowed students to try out another variation on coding.
The Ozobots read different colors and can be directed simply by drawing lines on paper with red, green, blue or black markers. The length and order of the lines and their colors direct the robot to do different things.
This year, the Coding Club was building its own robots using Lego Mindstorm kits, then programming the robots’ “brain” to do various things ,including sort different colored blocks.
“Over these past three years of evolution, there has been a growing interest in exploring robotics,” Marin said.
Meanwhile, along with his duties as district “librarian,” Schmitz has been exposing students at the elementary schools and middle school to elementary coding and robotics.
Students have responded positively to these opportunities and were ready to perform at a higher level, Marin said.
So Marin, with Schmitz’s support, began looking into what it would take to start a robotics program at Jefferson High School.
He first approached Superintendent Mark Rollefson and spent some time laying out what the program would entail. Having gained Rollefson’s blessing, he then approached Jefferson High School principal Steve Dinkel to see what it would take to fit robotics into the schedule.
Marin said it’s wonderful to work in a district where the administration is welcoming of new ideas and so willing to open up new opportunities to students.
In the meantime, Marin reached out to Laura Masburch, the club adviser for Whitewater High School’s FIRST Robotics Team 6574, nicknamed “Ferradermis,” which is Latin for ironskin.
“She has been phenomenal in terms of supporting us as we get our program going,” Marin said. “She offered up her club’s business plan, and all of the resources they work with.”
Even though the two area teams likely will end up competing against each other, the coordinators want every team to be at its best.
It is, after all, an educational endeavor, and participants will be building the skills they can use in the future in the community and in their jobs, whatever field they might enter.
In addition, Marin said, it is more fun to know you’re competing against a team that’s “at its best,” rather than one that has been struggling with few resources and little support.
Right now, Marin is actively recruiting potential members for next year’s robotics team.
He said the team is a great fit for students focusing on the trades, as it involves construction and technical work; those interested in electronics; and those who are specializing in coding, along with others interested in the field.
A core group of potential team members was planning to travel to the Milwaukee robotics regional competition on March 21, but those plans had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, Marin has made connections with Jefferson High School Skills USA adviser E.J. Pilarski, who noted that this organization offers the opportunity to compete in a lot of robotics areas, as well as the fields in which Jefferson students are already involved.
Marin also is reaching out to the community to find adult mentors in all of the specialty areas who can help oversee the team and provide real-world feedback in areas like electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and coding.
“We’re looking for professionals in the community who have some of the skillsets we need, like CAD (Computer-Aided Design) programmers, since there’s where we’ll do all our specifications,” Marin said.
“In Whitewater’s team, Laura, who teaches math and computer science, pretty much serves as manager for the team,” Marin said, adding that adult mentors help oversee the program, assure safety and work with students on their specialties.
For example, the Whitewater team works with a professional software engineer, who is a real boon in advising the students on coding.
The Jefferson Robotics Club is scheduled to start next fall, with regular meetings in the first half of the season. This allows students to hone and test their skills, building on the robotics and coding knowledge they already have and testing different ideas.
At that point, Robotics Club probably would meet during the Intervention/Exploratory Time that’s already worked into the high school day.
Then in the second half of the season, after FIRST Robotics releases its specs for the next competition, the club would begin hosting after-school meetings.
First would come “build season.” After receiving the specs for that year’s competition right after Christmas break, students would have six weeks to work as a team to build their robot.
For the seven weeks following “build season,” the team would take part in various regional competitions.
Just recently, in the second week of competitions for this year, Whitewater High School traveled to Duluth for a competition.
With more teams popping up in the area, however, next year’s competitors won’t necessarily have to travel as far.
“Robotics brings in kids from all walks of life,” Marin said. “They learn to work as a team and problem-solve just as they would in a job situation.”
In addition to building and programming their robot, teams have to put together a spreadsheet showing how much money went into their creations, as the overarching organization limits how much teams can spend in order to put everyone on a level playing field.
The Whitewater robotics team also involves some marketing and communications students who help the team spread the word and raise money to finance its programs, and Marin sees opportunities in Jefferson for people to take similar roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.