Marc Bennett

Marc Bennett

MILWAUKEE — A former Jefferson man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being convicted on a charge of attempted child enticement.

Marc F. Bennett, 43, formerly of Jefferson, was ordered by Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach to serve the time in prison with five years on extended supervision, according to Richard G. Frohling, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Load comments