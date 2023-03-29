hot Police Report Jefferson Police Report March 21 Mar 29, 2023 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 21Someone reported a theft from the 900-block of Wisconsin Drive and missing property from The Way and the Light in the 800-block of Collins Road.Someone was cited for intentionally activating a false alarm to which the Jefferson Fire Department responded to the Jefferson Middle School in the 500-block of South Taft Avenue.Someone was warned for right of way violation and failing to obey school crossing guard at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Sanborn Avenue.Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Watertown Road and Hillcrest Drive.Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and without required lamps at the intersection of East Racing Street and South Kranz. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
