Jefferson Police Report March 24
Mar 29, 2023
March 24Officers conducted one bar check and one business check.Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver's license in the 200 block of East Puerner Street.Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver's license and failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Collins Road.Someone reported a theft from the Spin City Laundry in the 100 block of Collins Road.An officer documented information about a traffic accident resulting in property damage at Basin Precision Machining in the 200 block of Collins Road.An officer spoke with someone about a disorderly conduct incident in the 400 block of Collins Road.Someone was arrested for possession of marijuana and a prescription drug at Maple Grove Drive and East Puerner Street.An officer spoke with someone about a municipal code violation related to throwing missiles in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
