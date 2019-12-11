JEFFERSON — Jefferson County steadily is turning into a solar energy stronghold in Wisconsin, and with Tuesday’s county board support, Badger State Solar comes closer to being added to the growing array of business entities taking advantage of the sun’s rays here.
With an official document now more thoroughly addressing county concerns about noise, revenue streams and setbacks from adjacent properties, the Jefferson County Executive Committee Tuesday evening forwarded a Joint Development Agreement for the Badger State solar farm to the county board of supervisors. The related resolution was approved promptly and unanimously.
All that remains for the 149-megawatt solar farm to be constructed, according to Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, is approval from the state Public Service Commission.
Ranger Power, a New York-based solar energy company focused on developing utility-scale solar projects in the Midwest, is working with interested area farmers and landowners to develop Jefferson County’s Badger State Solar, which would be sited on approximately 1,000 acres of privately owned and relatively flat and open land west of the city of Jefferson, near County Highway Q and State Highway 89.
The solar field would take advantage of the American Transmission Co. substation already located there, which minimizes the project’s footprint and cost, and avoids the need for long transmission lines.
The project, located between large population centers with high electrical demand — Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha on one side, and Madison, Beloit and Janesville on the other — will produce enough electricity to meet the equivalent annual needs of about 20,000 homes, according to Dairyland.
Construction would begin no earlier than 2020, with commercial operation anticipated to start around 2023.
The Badger State Solar facility would utilize photovoltaic panels mounted on trackers that will rotate throughout the day to follow the sun, reaching a height of between 10 and 12 feet.
At the end of its useful life, expected to be 40 years, the solar installation would be decommissioned and Ranger Power would be responsible for removing all the equipment and returning the land to a state suitable for agricultural use.
The solar project would generate new Utility Shared Revenue payments for the county and towns. These shared revenue payments will provide additional funds that can be used for schools, roads and other needs as determined by the town and county. In a fiscal note attached to the resolution, it was stated that the shared revenue payments in lieu of taxes from the state of Wisconsin will exceed the amount tax revenue lost.
Wehmeier has stated that — with setbacks being increased, decibel levels for the solar farm reduced, revenue streams being confirmed and care for navigable waterways part of the agreement — the county’s executive committee could feel free to send the document to supervisors for final approval Tuesday.
The committee has come out in agreement that Badger State was making admirable attempts to be a good neighbor and has been bending to meet county demands. The panel also recognized the towns involved are supportive of the document.
Even if the county board had not approved the agreement Tuesday night, Badger State could move ahead with its plans after Public Service Commission approval — but in a form more advantageous to the firm than the document that was ratified by supervisors.
“So, we should get this done sooner, rather than later,” Jefferson County Corporation Counsel J. Blair Ward warned the county’s executive committee in late November.
Also Tuesday, the board approved entering into an agreement with Rock River Community Clinic, Inc. As part of this agreement, there will be an adjustment of the 2020 county budget to reallocate funds.
The reallocation will allow for the county to contribute similar amounts to the county’s three free clinics that it has in past years.
In another significant resolution, the board approved contracting with General Communications to develop a P25 Digital Radio Communications System in Jefferson County.
This system eventually will allow the county and participating stakeholders in emergency communications in the area to be compatible in their radio communications. The cost, at this point in development of the system, is $3.5 million.
