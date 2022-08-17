Fort Atkinson-based Jones Dairy Farm will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the historic Jones Yellow Barn, built on the current Jones property in 1922, by hosting the “Jones Yellow Barn Centennial Celebration” on Sept. 17.

For that Saturday event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, a limited number of tickets are available at $25 per person, with all proceeds benefitting local youth agriculture scholarships.

