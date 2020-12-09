When the folks at Jones Dairy Farm heard about the coronavirus-related cancellation of the Fort Atkinson Holiday Light Parade this year, they shared the disappointment of local youngsters and of community elders who had taken part in this holiday tradition for the last quarter century.
But they turned that disappointment into positive energy, envisioning a community light display and an outdoor event outside the Jones market and along the adjacent Glacial River Bicycle Trail.
The event, entitled “Magic on Jones Avenue,” will take place Dec. 19, with guests welcome from 3 to 6 p.m., though face-masks and social distancing are required.
Meanwhile, the extensive light display that went up Thanksgiving week will remain in place from dusk through dawn every day through Jan. 1. The lights are visible from Janesville Avenue or by walkers proceeding along the bike path.
“We normally participate in the holiday parade as a business,” said Mariah Hadler, Jones farm store manager. “When the parade was canceled, we wanted to do something special for local residents.”
In talking about all of the event cancellations precipitated by COVID-19, Philip Jones, president and CEO of Jones Dairy Farm, came up with the idea of hosting an all-ages outdoor event to brighten the holiday season during these “trying times,” Hadler said.
Jones employees swiftly jumped on board. Representatives of the longtime Fort Atkinson business worked with the city to gain permission to put up an extensive light display in the area.
“It’s shared property by the bike path,” Hadler said. “So we worked with the city parks department, the city electrician and the police department to make sure we got all the permissions we needed and that everything was done safely.”
The light display, which went up in the last week of November, stretches in front of the Jones Market property, by the farm store and farmhouse, and along the bike path.
Along with regular strings of lights, the display features 10 animated light displays, featuring seasonal scenes, children in the snow, gingerbread attractions and a huge arch measuring 12 feet by 12 feet which goes over the top of the bike path.
People can feel free to visit the light display anytime or come for the special event Dec. 19.
On that day, Jones Market will have Santa and Mrs. Claus carolers, live animals, hot cocoa, and a tent serving Fireside soup. A portion of the proceeds of soup sales will go to the local United Way charity campaign.
All of the attractions will be spaced out so crowds don’t gather.
At one of the stations, children can pose for a photo with Santa — taken at a safe distance, in front of a hay wagon.
“Children are being asked to wear their winter pajamas and they’re welcome to bring a letter for Santa as they get their picture taken with Mr. & Mrs. Claus and Jones mascot Pork Chop Jones, who will be assisting as one of Santa’s elves,” Hadler said.
Families may take their own photos for free, or they can opt for a professional photo done on the spot by Meg Patterson of Jefferson, who owns “A Perfect 10 Photography.” (The resulting images will be emailed to families.)
If families opt for the professional photo, which costs $5, half of the proceeds will go to the United Way of Jefferson and Walworth Counties’ charity campaign.
For those who wish to step inside, the Jones store will be open an extra hour that night, until 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.