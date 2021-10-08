ABOVE: Shown here, from left to right — Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson Vice President Donna Ingham, Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch, Kennel Club President Jan Holewinski and Kennel Club Treasurer Mabel Schumacher stand by the plaque in appreciation of the firefighters’ efforts at saving the Kennel Club in the Aug. 10 D.B. Oak building blaze.
ABOVE: Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson Treasurer Mabel Schumacher, right, presents a personal plaque to Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch featuring photos of the Aug. 10 Oak Street warehouse blaze. Firefighters managed to save the Kennel Club building from serious damage.
Dog bone-shaped cookies made by Bon Ton Bakery in Jefferson were given to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department by the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson in appreciation of their efforts at battling the Oak Street fire in August.
Members of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department were honored Tuesday by The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson for their efforts at fighting the enormous Oak Street warehouse fire this past summer.
In their recognition, members also recognized the firefighters’ efforts at sparing the Kennel Club building, located adjacent to the warehouse at 710 Oak St., from extensive fire damage.
The recognition took place prior to the department’s regularly scheduled training session.
Jan Holewinski, Kennel Club president, presented a large wooden plaque — depicting two news articles and photos that had appeared in the Daily Jefferson County Union — in recognition of the heroic actions of all fire and emergency personnel while fighting the Oak Street industrial building fire on Aug. 10.
The plaque contains the phrase: “In appreciation of the service, dedication and bravery demonstrated by members of the City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department, presented in October 2021 by The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc.”
Additionally, Mabel Schumacher, Kennel Club treasurer, presented Fire Chief Daryl Rausch with an individual plaque citing his leadership and dedication to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department.
Schumacher explained that she was present the entire afternoon of the Oak Street building fire, and that during that time she had the opportunity to hear Chief Rausch orchestrating the command center at the site.
“His calm demeanor and experience were demonstrated as he directed firefighting efforts and decisions regarding personnel from numerous other communities and agencies,” Schumacher said in presenting the fire chief with his plaque.
In addition to the plaques, Kennel Club members treated fire department emergency personnel to special dog bone-shaped thank-you cookies created by Bon Ton Bakery of Jefferson.
“It was because of the ‘dogged determination’ and skills of the emergency personnel that the Kennel Club avoided losing the entirety of its equipment and records,” Schumacher said. “The club’s sincere thank you was much deserved.” — Contributed story.
