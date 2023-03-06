Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson announces speaker for K9 Veterans Day
SGM Viridiana Lavalle

 Contributed

FORT ATKINSON — Wisconsin’s ninth annual K9 Veterans Day celebration will be held Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Banquet Center, 201 S. Water Street, E., Fort Atkinson.

The public is cordially invited to attend this event.

