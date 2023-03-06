Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson announces speaker for K9 Veterans Day

FORT ATKINSON — Wisconsin’s ninth annual K9 Veterans Day celebration will be held Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Banquet Center, 201 S. Water Street, E., Fort Atkinson.
The public is cordially invited to attend this event.
At 12:30 p.m., there will be a brief wreath-laying ceremony in McCoy Park at the site of the K9 Veterans Memorial to honor K9 Seato and his handler Marine Lance Corporal Terry Beck who were killed in action in December 1967, according to The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson’s media release.
After the wreath-laying, participants will move to the ceremony at the American Legion.
The keynote speaker will be Sergeant Major Viridiana Lavalle, who is currently serving as the U.S. Army Military Working Dog Sergeant Major and Program Manager, according to The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson’s media release.
She is based out of the Office of the Provost Marshal General. Lavalle has served in every leadership position from Team Leader to Directorate of Emergency Services Provost Sergeant Major.
She has also served as a Military Police Officer, Special Reaction Team Operator, Military Working Dog Handler, Protective Services Agent, Military Working Dog Instructor/Trainer, Dog Training School Course Chief, and Kennel Master.
Lavalle’s stateside assignments are numerous, leading up to her current role at the Pentagon, Washington D.C. Her overseas assignments include Camp Henry, Korea; Yongsan, Korea; and Fort Shafter, Hawaii.
She has deployed to Qatar and Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, according to the release.
The K9 Veterans Day program will also include recognition of the eight K9 handler teams who were present during the Assembly K9 Veterans Day vote in 2015, introduction of the first recipient of the Terry Beck Protective Services Scholarship, honoring of fallen K9s, and recognition of all veteran and current K9 handlers and working K9s in attendance. Light refreshments will be provided.
The annual K9 Veterans Day ceremony is sponsored by The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, following the successful 2015 campaign for passage of the K9 Veterans Day proclamation by the Wisconsin legislature.
For more information about the K9 Veterans Day event, visit www.kcfadogs.org or contact the project coordinator, Mabel Schumacher, at schu848@charter.net.
