The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson (KCFA) recently presented a $20,000 check to Sue Hartwick, executive director of the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation (FACF) to fund the Terry Beck Protective Services Scholarship.
The kennel club launched its fundraising effort at a virtual K9 Veterans Day ceremony held last March. Thanks to the generosity of Beck’s family and friends, the club’s original goal of $15,000 was exceeded by $5,000.
The presentation was made at the K9 Veterans Memorial in McCoy Park in Fort Atkinson.
Recent approval by the community foundation board establishes the Terry Beck Protective Services Scholarship Fund, which will become part of the foundation’s annual scholarship offerings. Recipients must be pursuing, or be planning to pursue, a certificate, diploma or degree in a protective services program included in the “Law, Public Safety and Security” listing by the Wisconsin Technical College System (https://www.wtcsystem.edu/programs/findyour-program/law-public-safety-and-security), at a vocational/technical college in Wisconsin.
Preference will be given to students who have a demonstrated interest in pursuing a career working with protective service dogs. Preference also will be given to graduates of Fort Atkinson High School.
Financial need is not required for this scholarship but might be taken into consideration by the selection committee.
The scholarship was created in memory of Terry Beck, a local Marine Scout Dog Handler, who was killed in action with his K9 Partner, Seato, in December 1967.
According to Beck’s friend, Gary Wolfram, “Terry was only 17 at the time and was very military minded ... it was 1967 and everyone was getting drafted. Terry wanted to do his part, so he signed up for the Marines.
“He was in Vietnam only three months when he and K9 partner Seato were killed by a sniper,” Wolfram added. “Terry will be memorialized as the 18-year-old who was killed with his dog ... one of thousands who gave their lives as the true Americans they were.”
Beck and Seato also served as an inspiration for the K9 Veterans Memorial in McCoy Park, which was dedicated in June 2017.
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing training classes, community service and responsible dog ownership education.
