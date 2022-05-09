The School District of Fort Atkinson has announced that Mary Kilar has been selected as the next principal of Purdy Elementary School.
Kilar will succeed Leigh Ann Scheuerell, who has accepted the principal position at Fort Atkinson High School beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
“Mrs. Kilar will be an instant asset to our 1FORT learning community as we strive to meet our strategic plan goals given her leadership experience, demonstrated commitment to students and families, and connections to our local area,” Dr. Rob Abbott, superintendent of the School District of Fort Atkinson, shared. “We are more than excited to welcome Mary to the Purdy Elementary School team.”
Kilar comes to the School District of Fort Atkinson with experience as an elementary teacher, having served in various roles including director with the Jefferson County Early Intervention Program, and 18 years experience in school administration. Most recently, Kilar has served as principal at Lincoln Elementary School with the Whitewater Unified School District.
Among other professional distinctions, Kilar was honored with a Kohl Award for Excellence in Principal Leadership in 2021. In addition, she was honored in 2012 by the National Catholic Association (NCEA) as one of 12 distinguished principals in the country.
“Her prior administrative experience, strong academic background, and demonstrated success in school report card growth, directly aligns with both the Purdy Principal Profile created by stakeholders as well as the district’s Strategic Plan goals,” Abbott added.
Upon acceptance of her new position, Kilar stated: “It is with great excitement and honor that I become the next principal of Purdy Elementary. From the minute I met the team at Fort Atkinson, I could feel the pride they have in both the culture of community and excellent learning environment created here.
“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity, look forward to the connections I will be making, and can’t wait to grow and learn among the wonderful staff, students and families,” she added. “I was drawn to the mission and vision of Fort Atkinson school district, cultivating an inclusive high-performing culture of growth and community, and can’t wait to be part of it!”
