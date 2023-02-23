Heart of the City announces Big Heart Award to Kim McDarison
The Big Heart, which has been awarded annually since 2006, was presented to McDarison, seated left, by last year’s recipient Ann Engelman, seated right, along with Heart of the City board members Frankie Fuller, standing from left, and Kitty Welch. The presentation was made Tuesday at Cafe Carpe in Fort Atkinson. Captured by Ashley McDarison. 

FORT ATKINSON - Heart of the City has announced Kim McDarison as the winner of its annual Lue Ehinger Big Heart Award.

She won the award for her dedication to local journalism by starting “Fort Atkinson Online”, an online newspaper covering Fort Atkinson and its neighbors, according to a Heart of the City press release. 

