The Big Heart, which has been awarded annually since 2006, was presented to McDarison, seated left, by last year’s recipient Ann Engelman, seated right, along with Heart of the City board members Frankie Fuller, standing from left, and Kitty Welch. The presentation was made Tuesday at Cafe Carpe in Fort Atkinson. Captured by Ashley McDarison.
FORT ATKINSON - Heart of the City has announced Kim McDarison as the winner of its annual Lue Ehinger Big Heart Award.
She won the award for her dedication to local journalism by starting “Fort Atkinson Online”, an online newspaper covering Fort Atkinson and its neighbors, according to a Heart of the City press release.
Heart of the City gives the award annually around Valentine’s Day to a community member, business, or organization who has made contributions that bring a positive impact to the city and are in keeping with the Heart of the City’s mission. The award is named to memorialize member Lue Ehinger.
This year’s other nominees include: Jones Dairy Farm, William Imsland, and Erin Didion.
Jones Dairy Farm - Nominated for constructing a 12-acre solar energy field on its property. Consisting of 7,128 solar panels, it is capable of producing 2.25 megawatts on their property, enough energy to power more than 400 homes. Under the Solar Now pilot program approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, We Energies partners with large business, nonprofit and government customers from around the state of Wisconsin to host solar panels. Energy generated by the solar panels is redirected back to the community’s energy grid. A corollary nomination lauded their lighting up the community with winter holiday cheer with their spirit-lifting display along Janesville Avenue.
William Imsland - Nominated for his volunteer efforts in driving Jefferson County residents to medical appointments. In 2022 he spent over 1600 hours driving for a total of 37,585 miles taking people to over 1800 medical appointments (most of which are for cancer treatment or dialysis). William also serves as commander of local VFW post 1879 and has earned numerous awards with the VFW for his generosity and volunteer deeds.
Erin Didion – Nominated for her many contributions to building community through charitable works and civic involvement, and for creating the dog rescue and adoption operation Paddy’s Paws.
Frankie Fuller – Nominated for her community involvement with multiple organizations and committees (American Association of University Women, Heart of the City, Aging and Disability Resource Committee, Master Gardeners, the Fort Atkinson Club, and more), being a driving force for a regional solar group buy, running for public office, delivering Meals on Wheels, being an active leader behind the No Mow May initiative, and more.
To learn more about Heart of the City, go to www.heartofthecity.us or the Heart of the City Facebook page.
