FORT ATKINSON — Kory Knickrehm, Matt Loup and Amy Reynolds are vying for two seats on the Fort Atkinson school board in the April election.
Kory KnickrehmKnickrehm, of 1000 Pawnee Court, has lived in the area 16 years and is married to wife Kelly. He has a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a master of business administration from Upper Iowa University. His previous political experience includes service on the School District of Fort Atkinson board from 2020 to present. He is employed at MK Cellular as vice president of sales. He is president of the Fort Atkinson Lady Blackhawks, is a Junior Blackhawk Baseball coach, Rock River Stix coach, Fort Boys’ Basketball Association coach and is president of the District of Fort Atkinson School Board.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Our children deserve the best resources that we can provide them. It’s essential to have an individual who understands the community and who is open to listening. Throughout my last three years on the school board, I have done a great deal of listening to understand better where we can continue to improve. Secondly, I have become a better board member to understand school spending. School finance is a complex system. As we continue to move through a period of change, I believe that a board member willing to listen while being better educated on school spending is vital.”
Amy ReynoldsReynolds, of W8407 W. Grove Road, has lived in the area for 12 years. Her educational background includes having a technical diploma as a nursing assistant, an associate degree in human services management and an associate of applied science in insurance billing and coding and preceptor program. She is employed at Fort HealthCare as a patient access trainer. She is a member of the Girl Scouts of America as a co-Leader and cookie coordinator and is Fort Atkinson Board of Education vice president.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I have been on the Fort Atkinson Board of Education for three years now. There have been so many ups and downs, but at the end of each day I feel I have been able to help the students — my four included, staff and the community being in this role. This has been one of the most educational and satisfying positions I have ever had the pleasure to hold. I hope by my dedication and my voice I have been one to count on. I would love to serve this community and the school district for another three years.”
Loup did not respond in time to be included in this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.