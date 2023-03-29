FORT ATKINSON — Kory Knickrehm, Matt Loup and Amy Reynolds are vying for two seats on the Fort Atkinson school board in the April election.

Kory KnickrehmKnickrehm, of 1000 Pawnee Court, has lived in the area 16 years and is married to wife Kelly. He has a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a master of business administration from Upper Iowa University. His previous political experience includes service on the School District of Fort Atkinson board from 2020 to present. He is employed at MK Cellular as vice president of sales. He is president of the Fort Atkinson Lady Blackhawks, is a Junior Blackhawk Baseball coach, Rock River Stix coach, Fort Boys’ Basketball Association coach and is president of the District of Fort Atkinson School Board.

Load comments