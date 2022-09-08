FORT ATKINSON — As is the case with other homes that sit outside the City of Fort Atkinson, but are contiguous to its borders, a single-family home near the south end of the city will likely be joining the municipality in the near future.

The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday conducted a first reading of an ordinance that would annex the territory located at W6124 Sunset Ave. to the City of Fort Atkinson.

