FORT ATKINSON — As is the case with other homes that sit outside the City of Fort Atkinson, but are contiguous to its borders, a single-family home near the south end of the city will likely be joining the municipality in the near future.
The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday conducted a first reading of an ordinance that would annex the territory located at W6124 Sunset Ave. to the City of Fort Atkinson.
Andy Selle, Fort Atkinson’s city engineer and director of public works, said the applicant and owner of the property, Richard Weiss, has requested the annexation of the property from the Town of Koshkonong to the City of Fort Atkinson.
“Public utilities are in place on Sunset Avenue and Mr. Weiss will hook up to city sewer and water and abandon the existing well,” Selle said.
As part of the city’s comprehensive plan, this parcel is part of the South Neighborhood Planning Area and the future land use is designated as single-family residential — urban.
“The proposed use is in concert with the city’s comprehensive plan,” Selle said. “The parcel will continue as a single-family residence. The applicant has requested SR-2, single-family residential, zoning within the city. This request has been submitted to the state department of administration. The plan commission reviewed this request at the meeting on Aug. 23 and recommended the council perform three readings and adopt the ordinance as presented.”
City officials said the parcel has a deferred special assessment for the water, sewer and road infrastructure on Sunset Avenue in the amount of $12,947, which Weiss plans to pay over time.
“Staff recommends that the city council perform the first reading of this ordinance and direct the city manager to prepare it for a second reading at the meeting on Sept. 20,” Selle said.
Selle said the a request is one a property owner can legally make. He said that Weiss had a failing septic system and this is what seems to have driven the decision. He said that any property owner with land that is contiguous to the city can ask that it be annexed into the municipality.
