Krause named VP of engineering at Spacesaver

Spacesaver Corporation, a design and manufacturing organization providing fully integrated storage solutions for installation in the United States, Canada, and around the world, has announced the promotion of Sean Krause to vice president of engineering and new product development.
“Sean has been a proven performer at Spacesaver for the last 16 years,” said Mark Haubenschild, Spacesaver president/CEO. “In addition to continuing to build his engineering teams, he will focus on prioritizing the continued development of our R&D and product development teams. He understands the need to be fast and agile in order to service our markets and customers. Sean will continue to an important member of our management team.”
Krause joined Spacesaver in June 2006 as a mechanical design engineer and has since held nine different positions within the engineering teams and, most recently, as director of engineering and innovation. In his new role, Sean will continue to build out the product development, innovation, and R&D teams, focusing on speed to market and impactful product development to drive Spacesaver’s strategic initiatives.
“I feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to help the company continue to grow and remain an employer of choice in Fort Atkinson for many years to come,” said Krause. “Spacesaver is involved with so many great organizations and charities in Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area and I look forward to continuing to give back to this wonderful community.”
Born and raised in Fort Atkinson, Sean earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He has been a part of the community foundation scholarship committee in the past, and currently serves on the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing Committee. A graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, Sean enjoys giving a careers presentation on engineering to sophomores each semester and feels blessed to live in such an awesome community with his wife and two daughters.
Spacesaver manufactures a full range of innovative storage solutions for a variety of vertical markets including libraries, higher education, military, government, public safety, indoor agriculture, K-12, healthcare, and business. Their in-house teams of engineers, project managers, and manufacturers work with an extensive distribution network to provide clients with reliable, well-designed storage solutions that optimize space, streamline workflows, and integrate seamlessly into any space.
