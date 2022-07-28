Krause named VP of engineering at Spacesaver

Sean Krause

Spacesaver Corporation, a design and manufacturing organization providing fully integrated storage solutions for installation in the United States, Canada, and around the world, has announced the promotion of Sean Krause to vice president of engineering and new product development.

“Sean has been a proven performer at Spacesaver for the last 16 years,” said Mark Haubenschild, Spacesaver president/CEO. “In addition to continuing to build his engineering teams, he will focus on prioritizing the continued development of our R&D and product development teams. He understands the need to be fast and agile in order to service our markets and customers. Sean will continue to an important member of our management team.”

