This is the third part in a series on foreign exchange students.
Traveling from a country that’s not well known in the United States to a tiny city that’s not well known elsewhere in the world, Maxim Kvachyov is bringing an international perspective to the local community as one of three foreign exchange students at Fort Atkinson High School this year.
Kvachyov, 15, hails from Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, although his heritage is not actually Kazakh — he’s half Korean and half Russian.
Maxim, traveling through the FLEX (Future Leaders Exchange) foreign exchange program, arrived in Fort Atkinson at the end of August and is staying with the Hill family for the duration of the 2021-22 school year.
In his home country, located in Central Asia and bordering Russia and China, Kvachyov lives with his mother, an accountant, his father having passed away. He has one older brother.
Kvachyov said he signed on for the school-year cultural exchange program in order to experience a different area of the world, to meet new acquaintances and to build his independence.
Despite having to take multiple pandemic precautions on the front end of his trip which would not have been necessary in a prior year, Kyachyov said his travels to the United States went smoothly.
He soon settled in to Fort Atkinson and high school life, though some cultural differences surprised him.
“Coming from a big town — Almaty is similar to Chicago — coming to Fort Atkinson was a big transition,” he said.
“Where I come from it was way easier to get together with friends,” Kvachyov said. “There’s more street life and opportunities to just hang out together. It feels weird to have to ask for rides to do anything.
“Also, people here are busy all the time, always rushing around,” he said.
At Fort Atkinson High School, Kvachyov is taking a full slate of academics, including Advanced Placement calculus, Honors Government, Personal Finance, Accounting 1, English 10 and United States History 10.
He also has competed with the boys swimming team here in Fort Atkinson, as well as been part of the debate team, both of which provided him with a lot of great memories.
There are a lot of differences between Fort Atkinson High School and the school Kvachyov attends in his home country.
For one, he has attended the same facility — the same building — all through his school years up until now, with no separations for elementary, middle and high school level classes.
In Kazakhstan, his school mainly focused on the core academics, he said, whereas here, students have the opportunity to choose from many electives and really follow their own interests.
Kvachyov said that some of the highlights of his year so far have been the debate tournaments and swimming competitions, seeing a football game in Madison and traveling to Janesville with his host family over the Christmas break to see the lighted Rotary Gardens.
He said it’s been really fun experiencing the big American holidays of Christmas and Halloween.
As a foreign student, Kvachyov knows he serves as an informal ambassador for his country, and he’s happy to be able to answer questions from his fellow students about life and customs back in Kazakhstan.
However, Americans typically are very insular and don’t have a great deal of background knowledge about many foreign countries, let alone a smaller “out of the way” nation like Kazakhstan.
One of the things that surprises his fellow students at Fort Atkinson is that Kvachyov is not particularly fluent in Kazakh, which only is one of the national languages in his home country. He is fluent in Russian, which also is considered one of the national languages in Kazakhstan, as well as in English.
For the duration of his exchange visit, Kvachyov is considered to be a senior at Fort Atkinson High School and he will “graduate” with the Class of 2022. When he returns home, however, he will have two years of school left.
“I am considered a freshman at home, but we graduate after the 11th grade,” Kvachyov said.
In terms of future plans, the foreign student said he hopes to pursue a career in science or math.
