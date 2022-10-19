The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization’s first Ladies Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Brock’s Riverwalk, 99 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson.

Attendees must call Charlene Cederburg 608-235-9197 or Betty Reay 608-509-5197 no later than Friday, Oct. 21, to make a reservation. Guests are allowed. Payment will be due Nov. 1.

Load comments