Legion Auxiliary #166 joins Fort chamber of commerce

Chamber Ambassador Sarah Schultz presents American Legion Auxiliary Unit President Betty Schelb and Treasurer Faith Elford with a plaque commemorating the group’s membership in the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Paul Frank Florine American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release.
The Auxiliary Unit was chartered on March 7, 1924. The American Legion Auxiliary is made up of male and female spouses, grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and direct adopted female descendants of the members of the American Legion. The members of the Paul Frank Florine American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 support veterans both at home and abroad, their families, youth, and the community.
The Auxiliary Unit holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, except for January and July, at 7:00 PM at its location on 201 S. Water St. E. By joining the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, the Paul Frank Florine American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 will be able to collaborate with local businesses, share resources and promote economic growth in the community.
Membership applications are available at the American Legion Dugout, and more information about the Paul Frank Florine American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 can be found on its Facebook page under the name American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Anyone interested in joining can call Betty Schelb, president, at 920-563-7629 or Treasurer and Membership Chair Faith Elford at 608-321-5144.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.