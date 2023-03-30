Legion Auxiliary #166 joins Fort chamber of commerce
Chamber Ambassador Sarah Schultz presents American Legion Auxiliary Unit President Betty Schelb and Treasurer Faith Elford with a plaque commemorating the group’s membership in the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Submitted photo

The Paul Frank Florine American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release.

The Auxiliary Unit was chartered on March 7, 1924. The American Legion Auxiliary is made up of male and female spouses, grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and direct adopted female descendants of the members of the American Legion. The members of the Paul Frank Florine American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 support veterans both at home and abroad, their families, youth, and the community.

