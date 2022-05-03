The City of Fort Atkinson once again will be painted in yellow with lemonade stands this Saturday, May 7, for Lemonade Day.
Originally debuting in 2019, this is the second year that the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Fort Community Credit Union and BASE (Badgerland Afterschool Enrichment Program) to bring this free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches kids how to start, own and operate their very own business — a lemonade stand.
Every participating child received a free backpack with an Entrepreneur Workbook that teaches them the valuable lessons of Lemonade Day — including how to set a goal, make a plan, work the plan and achieve their dreams. Once a youth pays back their investor(s), they keep all of the money they earn and are encouraged to spend some, save some, and share some of their profit.
In addition to the Presenting Sponsor Fort Community Credit Union, and Main Squeeze sponsors Badger Bank, Johnson Financial Group and Professional Collectors Corp., several local businesses also are Safe Stand Sponsors, and will be supporting young entrepreneurs on Lemonade Day, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stands will be set up in front of the following locations: Five Star Antiques & Vintage, Paddy Coughlin’s Pub, Scottie’s Eat-Mor, TPF Outdoors, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department (sponsored by Rock River Dental), Remedy Intelligent Staffing (sponsored by The Fort Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club), Big Bluestem Market Collective, PremierBank, Nasco and Good2Go.
Two stands will be located residentially at 348 S. Main St. (sponsored by Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin), and 621 Lexington Blvd.
The community is encouraged to shop the stands between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. — Contributed
