On the same day the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine arrived in Wisconsin for storage, the state and Jefferson County also set new guidelines for quarantining for people who have come in contact with someone who has the virus.
This comes on the heels of two more deaths from the virus in the county since Friday, putting the total at 52 since the start of the pandemic in March.
In November alone, 21 people died of COVID-19 in the county. One of the questions surrounding the virus has been who gets labeled as having died of COVID.
“Reporting can have a lag as both the medical examiner and I make sure that COVID-19 was the primary cause of death,” said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department. “We do have people who have a positive test and later die, but COVID-19 is not their primary cause of death. They are not reported in our numbers of people who died from COVID-19.”
The Pfizer vaccine arrived at two distribution centers in the nation — one in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and the other in Kalamazoo, Mich., according to the Wisconsin State Journal on Monday. Pfizer now awaits word on emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that is set to review the application on Thursday.
The updated guidelines for quarantine, which went into effect Monday in the state, lessened the length of quarantines for people who do not test positive but have come in contact with someone who has.
The new options are a 10-day quarantine with no test required and symptom monitoring. The other option is seven days, with a negative test.
The change to the rule by the state is to try and promote a higher compliance with the guidelines.
“For many, there may be barriers that make quarantining for a full 14 days extremely challenging,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “While a shorter quarantine carries additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites.”
If COVID symptoms are present, no shortened quarantine is possible. People should complete the 14 days of quarantine, said Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist with the Jefferson County Health Department.
“We do not recommend testing out of quarantine. The gold standard is 14 days given the incubation period of COVID-19,” he said. “If an employer asks an employee to get a negative test, they would need to abide by the guidance for the seven-day quarantine, or the 10-day quarantine, but there is no test required for that option.”
Jefferson County continues to experience high levels of cases, with 5,725 cases reported since the pandemic started. Across the state, there were 2,155 new cases reported on Monday.
The Jefferson County Health Department has found through disease investigations that many recent cases in the county are originating from household contacts and from small to medium-size gatherings of people who do not live with one another, said Scott.
“As cases begin to rise again, we anticipate that viral activity and case rates will continue to increase due to the cold weather and holiday activities,” Scott said.
“We continue to plead with all residents and community members of Jefferson County to adhere to the best practices that we know can help reduce the spread and burden of COVID-19,” she added. “If you have COVID-19 and live with others, you should isolate properly in one room to ensure you do not pass the infection around.”
One of the first countries set to give out the vaccine is Britain that began dubbing the rollout as “V-Day” — recalling the D-Day landings in France during World War II.
The country will start to administer shots to people more than 80 years of age on Tuesday. The 800,000 doses also will go to nursing home workers.
On Saturday, Russia began vaccinating thousands of doctors, teachers and others at dozens of centers in Moscow with its Sputnik V vaccine.
The United States is approaching the point where it is averaging 200,000 new confirmed cases per day.
As of Sunday, the seven-day average for cases was more than 196,000.
