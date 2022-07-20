Earlier this month, the School District of Fort Atkinson Summer School program welcomed into their classrooms Bob and Jeanne Bell, founders of Liberty through Literacy Foundation.
The Bells were joined by Liberty through Literacy Foundation Board Member Eric Kiernan and his wife Vicki.
Over a span of two days, the group visited a number of classrooms that focus on reading skills in the summer school session. Each student enrolled in the selected classes was given a free gift bag of high interest reading materials for them to take home, courtesy of the Liberty through Literacy Foundation.
Some students have shared that these are the only books they have in their possession at their homes … and their excitement for this was evident when they received the books.
The Liberty through Literacy Foundation was started with a vision for all children to become strong and passionate readers to maximize opportunities.
The Bells are avid readers and have instilled this value to their children, grandchildren, and now the community. Their passion and commitment to literacy fuels the foundation’s work and inspires others to join in this work for the betterment of our community and larger global world.
The donations to summer school students is only one facet of the Liberty Through Literacy Foundation’s generosity.
The Liberty Through Literacy Foundation is also a partner in bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to the children in the Fort Atkinson zip code.
Since 2018, the Liberty through Literacy Foundation has donated more than 1,800 books to almost 400 children in Fort Atkinson.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.
The Liberty through Literacy Foundation is a community-based sponsor of the Imagination Library Program. In partnership with Fort HealthCare, 293 children in the Fort Atkinson zip code receive monthly free books via US Mail.
To date, 5101 books have been distributed in Fort Atkinson since November 2019.
Liberty through Literacy Foundation is looking for donations to help support their literacy efforts in the Fort Atkinson community.
