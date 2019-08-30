WAUKESHA — Throughout September, the Bridges Library System, in partnership with the Milwaukee County Federated and Lakeshores library systems, are undertaking a promotional campaign for National Library Card Sign-Up Month.
The campaign includes more than 50 libraries in southeastern Wisconsin, including those in Jefferson County, and highlights the benefits of getting a public library card.
“We wanted to show the many ways in which having a library card can make someone’s life better,” said Jill Fuller, marketing and communications coordinator at the Bridges Library System, in which Jefferson County libraries are a part. “With a free library card, you can use resume templates to apply for a job. You can download books, magazines, or audiobooks anytime to your phone or tablet. You can learn new skills, pursue your passions, or earn continuing education hours for work with our online Gale Courses classes. All for free.”
Fifteen billboards throughout southeastern Wisconsin are promoting the campaign’s message with slogans like “Your Build-a-Resume card,” “Your Read-on-the-Go card,” and “Your Learn-Something-New card.”
“The idea is that a library card is more than just a card,” Fuller added. “It can do so many things for you. We encourage everyone to get a library card to see how it will change their life.”
Residents of Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth and Waukesha counties can sign up for a library card online at www.getyourlibrarycard.org.
National Library Card Sign-Up Month is a national initiative started in 1987. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries across the country unite in a national effort to promote the value of a library card.
The Bridges Library System strengthens its 24 member libraries by fostering collaboration and innovation. It provides benefits to member libraries, and the residents of Jefferson and Waukesha counties, in the form of increased access to information and services, and progressive, collaborative relationships. For more information visit www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org.
Lakeshores Library System provides innovative services to member libraries in Racine and Walworth counties.
It also provides staffing and support for the SHARE Consortium: a network of public libraries spanning Kenosha, Racine, Rock, and Walworth counties. For more information, visit www2.lakeshores.lib.wi.us.
The Milwaukee County Federated Library System provides collaborative leadership, advocacy, and support for high-quality resources and services to empower the capabilities and capacities of member libraries to deliver responsive and innovative library services to all residents of Milwaukee County. For more information, visit www.mcfls.org.
