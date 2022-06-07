We all know that humanitarian service is the goal of all Lions. The organization was founded for the purpose of serving others, and in so doing has made the community and world a better place to live.
Periodically, Lions Clubs have the opportunity to recognize individuals for their dedication to Lionism either with the Burch-Sturm or Melvin Jones Fellowship recognition. Both of these fellowship recognitions are coveted by Lions in the state of Wisconsin and the 1.5 million Lions throughout the world.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship is a tribute to the founder of Lions Clubs International, Melvin Jones. He was a man whose personal code was “You can’t get very far until you start doing something for somebody else,” and founded Lions Clubs International under the motto “We serve.”
In 1986, Lion Gus Klatt became the first member of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club to be honored by Lions Clubs International with the Melvin Jones Fellowship commendation. Since that date, the club has seen fit to bestow this recognition to 25 members of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club.
The 26th recipient was honored on at the Monday, May 9, meeting.
“There are many deserving individuals in the club, and it is a challenging task for the committee to identify just one recipient for this prestigious honor in our club,” shared Lion Tom Emrick, who serves on the Melvin Jones committee and who made the presentation.
“I have the privilege of presenting the Lions Clubs International highest form of recognition,” he added. “This honor symbolizes attributes such as humanitarian and community services, generosity of time, talent, leadership, compassion and concern for others.”
This year’s recipient is such a humanitarian.
Born and raised in Arena, Lion Bill Roberts graduated from River Valley High School in 1967. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the University of Wisconsin, and Ohio State University — all for work management and time-study education.
He has an active interest in civic, cultural and social organizations in Fort Atkinson and beyond. He is a great ambassador for the community and promotes the spirit of volunteerism.
In the Fort Atkinson community, Roberts was a founding member of the Fort Atkinson Generals baseball team, playing for five years. As a sports enthusiast, he was a founding member of the Fort Atkinson Blackhawk sports booster club, serving on the board of directors.
Currently, he is serving a two-year term on the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club Board of Directors.
Not only is his involvement impressive, but the length of his commitment is admirable, as demonstrated by his 47 years as a member of the Wisconsin Inter-scholastic Athletic Association as a sports official in four sports: basketball, volleyball, softball and baseball.
His civic leadership includes serving on the strategic planning and long-range planning committee for the School District of Fort Atkinson. Roberts was a 10-year member of the Fort Atkinson Police and Fire Commission, serving as president for five years. During his tenure, Fort Atkinson hired a police chief and a fire chief.
Roberts’ service reaches beyond Fort Atkinson. He was a member of the board of directors of the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties, serving as its President in 1997.
As a 12-year member of the St. Vincent De Paul Conference Board of Directors, he currently is serving as president. In the vein of providing for others in need, he serves as the on-site coordinator for the Catholic Charities/Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry.
As an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson for more than 50 years, Roberts has served two terms on the Parish Council and is a lector for mass. He combines his commitment to his church and his love of sports when he served as a member of the St. Joseph School Athletic Board and co-chaired the school’s annual golf outing.
His leadership at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church includes lifetime membership in the Father Endres Knights of Columbus Council 3396. He is a past Grand Knight and currently serves as a trustee for the group.
Roberts’ extensive community leadership parallels his involvement in the Fort Atkinson Lions Club. He has been a Fort Atkinson Lion for more than 40 years, serving in numerous club officer positions including president from 1989 to 1990.
As part of the induction into the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the name “William Roberts” will be added to the extensive list of all Melvin Jones Fellows on display in the Lions International Foundation room at Lions Club International headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill.
Roberts received a plaque and a Lions Clubs International pin indicating a Melvin Jones Fellow. They represent dedication to humanitarian service to the highest degree.
Roberts was surprised by the honor, saying, “It has been a pleasure to be a Lion for over 40 years and I’ve loved every minute of it.”
He echoed the Birch-Sturm Fellowship recipient Steve Schafer’s comment, “You do not become a Lion for the accolades — I just help out wherever I can.”
Roberts credited his father and grandfather for the advice they provided.
“If you live in a small community, you need to live in the community,” he said, noting they understood the value of being an active member of the community and giving back.
Roberts was joined at the presentation by his wife of 53 years, Mary; son, Kevin; daughter, Stacy; and granddaughter, Jade. His daughter, Melissa Irving, and her family in Dallas were able to watch and participate in the presentation via Zoom.
Roberts thanked his family for supporting his volunteer activities, especially when events took away from family time. He thanked his fellow Lions, and concluded with: “It is a real honor. Thank you.”
