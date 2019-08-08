It’s like the latest superhero movie trailer. We get a glimpse of what’s to come, dazzling special counsel effects and even Russians interfering in an election.
A sure-fire summer blockbuster that has everyone glued to their iPad.
What more could we want?
Apparently, a lot, if you watch the nightly news and every talk show that has splashed the Mueller Report across the screen like it’s the next best novel to be made into a movie.
And maybe it is. How many of us actually have read those 448 pages?
The Mueller Report might not be something you take to the beach to kick back, relax and read. But this story has everything.
So why have only about 8 percent of us even picked up the report?
The story is complicated, with a lot of questions without any Hollywood ending. And there are no “X Men” in any of this thing.
But this Saturday, some of those questions we see each day in the news can be understood more in only a few hours, thanks to a special program being held at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
Daryll Neuser has spent some of his summer going over the Mueller Report and has created a presentation over the next two Saturdays that should give some clarity.
Neuser, an attorney who resides in Fort Atkinson and works for Veolia North America in Milwaukee, will look at why Special Counsel Robert Mueller did what he did in the report. He also will talk about the Russian involvement in the 2016 election, and why Mueller didn’t charge President Donald Trump with obstruction.
“I’ve been following the story closely through the news,” he said. “There’s a lot of information in here. And people need to know about what’s in here.”
Throughout this year, the words “no collusion, no obstruction” became a staple in our vocabulary. Mueller took months investigating the Russian interference claims into the election. While the world waited, pieces of the report came out, and then more.
The report looks at the possibility of Trump’s campaign having a connection to Russia during the election, and allegations of obstruction of justice by Trump.
Throughout this summer, the world has gotten to know Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who recently was sentenced to three years in prison.
And the drama continued this week as the House Judiciary Committee filed a lawsuit in federal court trying to get former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify about his interactions with the president.
All of this surrounds the Democrats, who are trying to decide if they want to try to impeach the president.
But all the background into what’s happening now starts with this report. In July, Mueller told the House Judiciary Committee, “As I said on May 29, the report is my testimony.”
What Neuser has done is create an outline for the report, mixed with a PowerPoint presentation to shed some light on the subject and present what’s there.
This is neither partisan nor political, he said.
“I’m no inside expert. I read the report and did some research,” he said.
The program will be broken up into two topics. On Saturday, Neuser will look at Russian interference, while the second weekend — on Saturday, Aug. 17 — will focus on possible obstruction by Trump.
Neuser, who graduated with a law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has looked at other reports like this over the years including the 9/11 Commission Report.
His idea with the Mueller Report is to share an outline and get a discussion going. The program will be from 10 a.m. to noon on both Aug. 10 and 17.
When Neuser first picked up the report, he said, what was startling to him was the information on Russian interference.
“We saw that on TV. We all heard about hacking,” he said.
“They gained access to data bases of a lot of Illinois voters. That’s something I have not heard before.”
Neuser, who has worked in criminal law and business law, took five weeks to peruse the report.
The Mueller Report is dense and long, he said, with a laugh, that it’s not as long as four of the “Harry Potter” books.
But there are a lot of twists and turns.
“If I can follow ‘Game of Thrones,’ I can follow the Mueller Report,” he said of the HBO show.
