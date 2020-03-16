Students were able to pick up curbside lunches in Fort Atkinson on Monday as school district officials across Jefferson County prepared similar plans, including teaching online.
The change comes only days after Gov. Tony Evers ordered all districts to close through at least April 6 due to the coronavirus.
In the School District of Fort Atkinson, buildings were being staffed until 7 p.m. Monday to allow students to get what they need, but there were no required learning materials distributed at this time — either in person or online.
All children age 18 and younger will be able to receive free meals and are not required to attend the district. The free meals are available Monday through Friday, with the school offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at curbside locations at Luther and Barrie elementary schools. Families can pick up both a lunch and a breakfast for the next morning between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The district does want families to complete a form to help assist in the preparation of the meals.
In the Whitewater Unified School District, District Administrator Jim Shaw said the staff was working to finalize a plan that would be sent out to parents before Tuesday.
He said it pertained to locations for school lunch pickups and how online teaching will go.
“We are moving as fast as we can to let parents know what’s going on by tomorrow,” he said Monday.
For students, there also will be a Google classroom experience with learning online.
“We are calling it home-based learning,” Shaw said. “It’s going to offer some home-based opportunities for kids. And hopefully, with parents when that’s appropriate.”
As for elementary students, he said they will receive packets to be handed out Wednesday.
As school goes virtual K-12 across the School District of Johnson Creek next week, district officials are working on ways to provide lunches to all students who need them — probably via delivery, said District Administrator Michael Garvey.
"We sent a survey out to families last week about meal and technology needs, and we are planning to provide lunches for everyone who wants them," Garvey said.
At this time, the district officials still are determining whether to provide meals free for everyone or to provide them at normal prices, with free-lunch recipients paying nothing, reduced- lunch recipients paying a discounted price and others paying full price as set by the school district.
"We're pretty sure all of the meals will be delivered," Garvey said.
The district administrator said that the Johnson Creek school board was slated for a regular meeting Monday night, at which board members would be updated on the process, although it is not an action item on the agenda.
Instead, exactly how lunches will be provided is being worked out administratively, he said.
Also, the district is gearing up for virtual classes K-12 starting next Monday.
"We are pretty fortunate that everyone has been trained in using Google Classroom, even though not everyone has yet put it into action," Garvey said.
"We are gearing up for the long haul, and if we wind up being able to go back to school earlier than expected, so much the better," he said.
Meanwhile, the Jefferson schools were supposed to be on spring break, but board members were alerted this weekend of a special board meeting Monday to address the COVID-19 emergency.
A call to Superintendent Mark Rollefson's phone was not returned immediately, but the agenda called for an update on COVID-19 and preparedness planning related to the statewide closure of K-12 schools; authorizing certain essential staff to report to work at the discretion of the superintendent, discussion on staff available sick days and temporary sick-day banks; and finally, action on a pandemic response plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.