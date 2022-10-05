FORT ATKINSON — It's about to get noisy again at the former Loeb-Lorman site as the former scrap yard is "scrapped."
Demolition of all vertical structures will commence in the coming weeks at the north side industrial facility according to city officials, with the goal being that all things, such as buildings and trees, are gone by Dec. 31.
The work can begin following action by the Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday evening, when its members awarded a demolition and remediation bid to Edgerton Contractors for $458,000. Information from the city indicated that Edgerton Contractors was the sole bidder for the demolition project.
The council also authorized city staff to activate additional demolition-related bid alternates, as long as the total remains under $612,753. These alternates include removal and crushing of reinforced concrete roads and bunkers, asphalt pavement and sewer inlets. There is also a steel bunker that needs to be removed.
Using a grant through a Capital Development Block Grant-CLOSE program, the city purchased the three parcels on the Lorman property in early 2021.
According to Fort Atkinson city engineer and Director of Public Works Andy Selle, remediation work on soils at the site will also be necessary, but further studies and recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be needed to determine what needs to be removed.
"We are investigating the presence of contaminants within the soils. We have found some, but do not know what the remediation for them may be. This is why the bid 'alternates' were so extensive, to anticipate a number of remediation requirements," Selle said.
The city engineer noted that there is lead in some spots and PCB's have been found in the soil at the 115 Lorman St. location.
Selle said the former scrap yard comprises three parcels — an 8.3-acre piece at 115 Lorman St., which was the location of the one-time, main recycling facility; a two-acre piece at 600 Oak St., which was mostly used for storage and a vacant two-acre piece located to the north of the other two parcels.
Site has become attractive nuisance
In a conversation with the Daily Union following Tuesday's meeting of the city council, Selle said that the city has been hoping to remove the former Loeb-Lorman structures from the site near Ralph Park because they have become, "an attractive nuisance" to vandals.
A visit to the site Tuesday afternoon reflected this, with buildings suffering from graffiti tagging and windows of the former office building at 115 Lorman St. smashed.
"This is all why we want to demo it," Selle said, adding that there is no set date yet for Edgerton Contractors to start work.
Selle said a site investigation into both the buildings and possible soil contaminants took place in spring of 2021.
"That investigation is nearing the end, with the DNR currently reviewing the data and recommendations for remediation," he said.
The grant award is for approximately $1.44 million, broken down for budgeting among three categories — property purchase at a cost of $278,997; site investigation and remediation, $550,000 and site demolition, $612,743.
Demolition plans date to late 2020
The city was initiating demolition of the Loeb-Lorman buildings in December of 2020 and Selle said he believed the scrap yard stopped functioning in 2016 or 2017.
In 2015, according to the city, after a financial restructuring, the land was leased to Scrap Metal Services, which operated from the location for about a year. Unfavorable market conditions within the industry, however, ended activity at the site. The site had been on the city’s radar ever since, Selle said.
Looking ahead to how the site might one day be used, Selle said, “There are a number of options on the table.”
He cited multi-family, mixed use and light commercial-industrial as among ideas with potential.
At the end of 2020, Selle said, “It can’t be understated how much of a 'positive' this is for the city. In this part of the city, homes grew up around the scrap yard. I think it’s an opportunity for the city for redevelopment that we haven’t been able to accomplish in the recent past."
He called the site a keystone for development in that area of Fort Atkinson.
"If we can make something positive happen in the next five to 10 years, that will beget something positive in this area (after that)," he said.
