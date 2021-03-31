A longtime Fort Atkinson principal is being remembered by the community for his passion for education, and being instrumental in overseeing construction of the “new” Fort Atkinson High School and conversion of the J.F. Luther Junior High School into an elementary school.
Paul Pelnar, principal at both Fort Atkinson High School and Luther Elementary School, passed away March 14 at the age of 70.
Pelnar retired from the School District of Fort Atkinson in June of 2008 after serving 17 ½ years, most recently as Luther Elementary School principal for seven years.
He came to the Fort Atkinson school district in December 1990 and became principal at Fort Atkinson Senior High School on Jan. 2, 1991, after accepting a contract for the position left vacant by the August 1990 resignation of Bernie Mitchell.
Pelnar was appointed principal at Luther Elementary in the fall of 2001 when the district opened its fourth elementary school.
Pelnar was born in Milwaukee on Jan. 24, 1951, and had a great passion for education.
Prior to coming to Fort Atkinson, Pelnar was an employee in the School District of Elmbrook for 18 1/2 years, having been assistant principal at Brookfield East High School for five years. He also had served as assistant principal at Burleigh Middle School and Brookfield Central High School, and taught social studies to middle and high school students.
Additionally, he was a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association basketball official, and coached both basketball and football.
During his tenure as a principal at both the high and elementary school levels, two big building projects were completed: the new Fort Atkinson High School was built in 1998, and Pelnar played an integral part in its design and foundation.
In 2000, he helped oversee relocating administrative offices from the former Emery building to Luther, which was expanded and converted from a junior high school into an elementary school.
Upon his retirement in 2008 after a career in education that spanned 36 years, Pelnar told the Daily Union that those two projects ranked among his proudest accomplishments.
“Certainly, those were major projects, there’s no question about it. The high school project — that was a big one,” Pelnar reflected at the time. “Transitioning into a new (high school) building was a major undertaking, and I was very happy to be able to play a major role in that. We (school officials) felt that the new high school was a showpiece.
“And then I was able to use what I learned doing that to help with this (Luther addition) project,” he added. “Those are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.”
He said the opening of Luther Elementary wasn’t merely moving an existing program into a new building.
“It was starting a new school, and putting together a staff and bringing together a student body, and establishing traditions and developing programs, and adapting them to fit our needs,” Pelnar said. “It’s been all really interesting, challenging and very satisfying.”
Beyond brick and mortar, however, the longtime educator cited initiatives with programming and curriculum, and providing opportunities for students as other highlights. He said he had had the advantage of working at all grade levels throughout his career.
“My experience has been (grades) K through 12, and it’s been very interesting,” Pelnar said 13 years ago. “It’s been nice to have an opportunity to work at each of those levels and have those perspectives.”
He characterized the Fort Atkinson school district at the time as very forward-looking in monitoring trends and seeking opportunities to save taxpayers money.
“I think we’ve tried to anticipate well,” Pelnar said of district officials. “I think we’ve done some things to stay in the forefront — be more proactive rather than reactive.”
One of the biggest things he said he had learned during his years both as a principal and teacher is that educators always must remember that every student is unique.
“Every student has his or her strengths and weaknesses,” Pelnar said in 2008, “and it’s our job as educators to provide them with educational opportunities, and to help them take advantage of those opportunities so that they can make the best of their interests and abilities, and become productive citizens in the future.”
He also said that having surrounded himself with good employees over the years brought him particular satisfaction.
“I’ve always prided myself on what I thought was the ability to hire good people,” Pelnar said upon his retirement. “I’ve often said that the most important thing I do is hire good people because they make my job easier and, of course, we’re here to serve the children of the community.
“So, we always wanted to find people that were student-centered, child-centered and instructionally sound, and could relate well, and be collegial and cooperate with one another, work together for a common end and a common good,” he added. “And I feel really good about that.”
Pelnar received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a major in broad field social studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1972, and four years later earned a masters in curriculum and instruction. He also completed graduate work in school administration at UW-Milwaukee.
Pelnar was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. He and his wife, Helen, have two sons, Michael (Rhonda) and Jesse, and four grandchildren.
He said he got into education, ultimately, because he “really enjoyed the school environment as a student. It’s something I grew to enjoy and appreciate as I went through.
“There’s nothing more noble than a profession like education,” Pelnar remarked. “And to be able to work with people who share that feeling and share that commitment is really something.
“And just the interaction with the kids … the hugs and the high-fives, and the little banter that takes place — that’s something that probably won’t happen on a daily basis (anymore),” he added.
Upon his retirement, Pelnar said he would miss the people he worked with the most.
“I think that, obviously, the day-to-day contacts with the kids, the parents, the staff — those are the highlights, that’s what school is,” he told the Daily Union. “To me, whenever I hear somebody talk about a school as a building, that kind of grates on me because it’s the people in it that make it what it is. Certainly, that’s the biggest part of it.”
The retired principal singled out two individuals in 2008 who were instrumental to his career: retired District Administrator Dr. Gerald McGowan and (now retired) Purdy Elementary School Principal Dr. Rick Brietzke, as well as others too numerous to mention.
“I would certainly mention, first of all, Dr. Gerry McGowan, who gave me my chance here in Fort Atkinson,” Pelnar said. “He hired me.
“And then I would also like to thank Rick Brietzke who helped me transition from the high school to the elementary level,” he added.
Pelnar was succeeded as principal at Luther Elementary by Dave Geiger at the start of the 2008-09 school year.
Apart from education, Pelnar had great appreciation for music, history, sports and traveling, and was known for his great wit and sense of humor.
Throughout his career, the principal reflected that he always tried to make the right decisions for the right reasons.
He also gave some parting advice to his former colleagues and for Geiger: “Make decisions in the best interest of the students and you can’t go wrong,” Pelnar commented. “And that, I think, is a guiding principal that we all should follow as educators. Because that’s why we’re here — for the good of the kids.”
