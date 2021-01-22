Last week the Daily Union published responses requested from municipal government representatives from within the cities of Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Whitewater.
Each was asked: Looking ahead into 2021, what will be the biggest challenges facing your city? We further asked: What ideas and plans are being considered or developed to address those challenges?
We posed those same questions to police chiefs in each of the three cities as well as school district superintendents from the School District of Fort Atkinson, the School District of Jefferson and the Whitewater Unified School District.
The following are responses from Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump, Jefferson Police Chief Kenneth Pileggi and Whitewater Police Chief Aaron Raap.
Responses from school district superintendents will be published in a forthcoming story.
Adrian BumpLooking at challenges in 2021, Bump pointed to impacts brought about by change, saying: “Many people would expect the biggest challenge facing law enforcement to be the changing political atmosphere and the unknown changes that will be forced on law enforcement. Others would think about how mainstream media shapes the message in a way that adds additional stress on local communities and its police forces. How about the negative impacts on society caused by social media?
“But actually, when I look at what is the challenge facing the Fort Atkinson Police Department, it’s different,” he added. “In all reality, local law enforcement has always been put in a stage of constant change. We are always trying to stay one step ahead of change.”
In response to impacts from change, Bump said, local law enforcement agencies work to adapt and overcome change, while daily continuing to meet the expectations of the community.
“So it’s not the changes or the new expectations placed on us that cause challenge,” Bump wrote. “We have the ability, knowledge and skills to adapt and change as needed. What we don’t have is the money and resources that allow us to easily push forward. Policing the community with less officers than you need and trying to always triumph and be successful is hard.
“Keeping top talent within your force, knowing they can leave for a neighboring jurisdiction for more money, is difficult,” he added.
Challenges brought by limited resources, he wrote, cause the force to react “almost exclusively” in a responsive nature, and rarely with the “availability and resources to address concerns proactively.”
Citizens have “specific expectations of their police force,” Bump stated.
“We work hard to meet and exceed all of those expectations every day. We work in an atmosphere where we are appreciated by our community,” he said, further identifying Fort Atkinson as “a strong positive atmosphere not experienced in other police departments or cities.”
He described Fort Atkinson as “a special place,” but, he added: “It is difficult to be great on every call, every day, when you lack the manpower and resources to sustain that focus. Officers are human. They get tired, and this work can be very taxing on the mind and body. We work hard and will continue to work hard for our community. I think the officers make it look easy, but it is a difficult task to protect this Fort!”
Addressing ideas and solutions, “We continue to streamline processes by taking advantage of technologies that can save time,” Bump wrote. “We work hard to hire and replace officer vacancies. We work hard to train and develop our staff so they are ready for anything they are faced with.”
Grants and additional funding options are sought to help the force become better prepared and equipped, he said.
Increases in unsworn staff also are among initiatives, Bump said, noting that unsworn staff can address tasks and responsibilities that don’t require a sworn response.
As an example, he said, “One 2021 initiative is the creation of a code enforcement officer that will be coming online in September.”
A code enforcement officer can address such issues as chronic nuisance and nuisance abatement concerns, parking enforcement and other ordinance violations, and lawn mowing and snow shoveling complaints, he added.
The department further is looking to identify ways to increase its force with additional officer positions over the next five years, Bump said, adding: “We have 20 sworn officers in Fort Atkinson.”
He asked: “Would you be surprised to learn that this number has been consistent since the late 1990s?”
Kenneth PileggiIn 2021, Pileggi cited COVID-19 as a source of continuing challenge.
“As we move forward with this pandemic, the challenge continues to be safely dealing with citizens and making sure safe service is provided while protecting our workforce,” Pileggi wrote. “We are very pleased the COVID vaccine is being distributed, albeit slowly. We are also hopeful that with the rollout of the vaccine that community events can, once again, be held in-person, which will help our citizens get back to a sense of normalcy.”
Pileggi characterized the pandemic as a source of “serious psychological toll” and “significant economic toll” for the community.
“We are hopeful that at some point this year everybody who wants a vaccination gets one. I believe that current protective measures will be with us for the foreseeable future,” he said, citing the wearing of facemasks and social distancing as among continuing measures.
Pileggi said solutions would include working with stakeholders to ensure successful navigation through the pandemic, and to “help be part of the solution to get back to a place of ‘normalcy.’”
Aaron RaapRaap premised his answers by noting: “The challenges facing law enforcement in a free and democratic society are many and often complex. For these reasons, I find it somewhat difficult to submit an incredibly thorough written response with this quick of a turn-around time.”
Offering an overview, he said challenges in 2021 revolve around mental health concerns within the community.
“These have always been a focus of the City of Whitewater Police Department,” Raap wrote. “We receive a plethora of calls for service which center around the mental well-being of individuals and actions or inactions of those people as a result of their condition. Over the past several decades, the police have increasingly become the social service agency of first resort for nearly all of society’s ills.”
While citing members of the department as “quite well-trained in this arena,” he said “we are not certified mental health professionals. We do the absolute best with the tools and resources we have.”
Raap said the department partners with mental health service providers within the two counties — Walworth and Jefferson — within which the City of Whitewater is located.
“Beginning next month, we will be receiving an embedded mental health crisis worker who will be coming to us courtesy of a pilot program which Walworth County Health and Human Services is spearheading,” Raap said. “It is our belief that this will notably increase our efficiency in response to these types of calls for service and related needs within our community. We are very fortunate and appreciative to be one of two police departments within Walworth county to be selected for this program.”
Looking at initiatives for this new year, the police chief cited connecting with the community.
“For many years now, our police department has taken immense pride in our community outreach. Since my arrival in mid-2018, we have stepped up those efforts,” Raap said, citing as examples the department’s hosting or participation in such annual events as Cone with a Cop, Pick a Day Come and Play, Coffee with a Cop, Shop with a Cop, and Big Rig Gig, among others.
“We also have greatly increased our social media presence, primarily via our Facebook page,” Raap wrote. “This year, in partnership with the Whitewater Kiwanis and the Whitewater Unified School District, we are beginning another outreach opportunity. It’s called Cops ‘N Kids.
”It consists of officers connecting with children within our community, reading a portion of a book to them and then giving that child the book,” he explained. “Simplistic for certain, but hopefully it will prove beneficial for the long-term relationship between youth and police.
”As you can imagine, the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically hampered our formal and informal community outreach efforts in 2020,” Raap continued. “2021 looks to be much of the same. However, we remain optimistic that the deposits we made into the community bank of trust over the years have not and will not erode in just one or two years of ‘new normal.’”
